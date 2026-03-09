India dispatches 1,000 metric tonnes of rice to drought-hit Malawi

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) India has dispatched a humanitarian consignment of 1,000 metric tons of rice to Malawi following the drought caused by the El Nino effect, reiterating New Delhi's continued commitment to supporting partners in the Global South and advancing the spirit of South-South cooperation.

"India–Malawi partnership for food security. To support Malawi’s efforts towards food security following the drought caused by the El Niño effect, India has dispatched a humanitarian consignment of 1,000 metric tons of rice from the Nhava Sheva Port to the people of Malawi. A reiteration of India’s continued commitment to supporting partners in the Global South and advancing the spirit of South–South cooperation," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Over 4 million people (roughly 20 per cent of the population) are facing acute food shortages, leading to increased malnutrition and families skipping meals.

The crisis is driven by the El Niño weather pattern, causing erratic rainfall, and has led to the drying up of major water bodies like Lake Chilwa.

The Malawi government has declared a state of disaster.

In October last year, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar congratulated George Chaponda on his appointment as Malawi's Minister of Foreign Affairs and stated that he looks forward to advancing bilateral cooperation between India and Malawi.

"Congratulate George Chaponda on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malawi. Given his close association with India, look forward to advancing our bilateral cooperation," EAM Jaishankar wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

EAM Jaishankar's congratulatory message came after Malawi's new President, Peter Mutharika, appointed veteran Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member George Chaponda as Foreign Minister.

India and Malawi share cordial and friendly bilateral ties. The bilateral relations between India and Malawi have been further strengthened through regular high-level exchanges, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

President Droupadi Murmu had also embarked on a State visit to Malawi in 2024.

During her visit, President Murmu met her then-Malawi counterpart Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and held productive discussions on a wide range of issues to further deepen the India-Malawi relationship, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

She also witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on arts and culture, youth matters, sports and pharmaceutical cooperation.

President Murmu visited the National War Memorial in Lilongwe and paid floral tribute to the soldiers and civilians who laid down their lives during the First and Second World Wars and other military operations. She also laid a wreath at the Kamuzu Mausoleum – the resting place of the country's first President, Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

