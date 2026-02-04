India deal advances US trade, security: Senator

Washington, Feb 4 (IANS) Describing India as central to President Donald Trump’s trade strategy, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall said the latest deal with New Delhi will double American agriculture and oil exports, and at the same time serve America’s national security by reducing India’s reliance on Russian energy.

Marshall, a Republican from Kansas, made the remarks during an appearance on The Evening Edit on Fox Business, where he outlined what he described as the economic and strategic gains flowing from the agreement announced by the Trump administration.

“Well, Liz, what another great day of winning for President Trump and for America,” Marshall said during the interview.

“You know, President Trump’s the only person, the only president, I’ve ever seen to take tariffs and use them for economic benefit as well as a national security benefit.”

He argued that the India deal delivers a direct geopolitical payoff by reshaping energy trade flows.

“The national security benefit here is that India is going to stop buying oil from Russia, and they’ll start buying it from America,” Marshall said. “So that’s going to slow down Putin’s war machine.”

Marshall said the agreement would significantly expand U.S. exports to India, especially in sectors critical to rural America.

“Look what this deal is going to do: it’s going to double the amount of exports of American agriculture and oil into India,” he said. “So that’s a great win for all Americans and a great win for President Trump.”

He placed the India agreement within a broader pattern of tariff-based trade deals pursued by the Trump administration. “By the way, out of the top 10 countries we trade with, President Trump has now done with all 10 of them some type of a tariff deal,” Marshall said.

During the same interview, the senator also addressed immigration, saying Republicans are in a strong position politically and legislatively. “Again, more winning for all of us,” he said. “Look, the big picture here is that Republicans have the high ground as well as the leverage.”

Marshall drew a sharp contrast between the two parties, saying, “The high ground is that Republicans are the party of law and order, and Democrats are the party of defund the police.”

He criticised Democrats over funding decisions related to immigration enforcement, adding, “So here they are defunding ICE again, and it’s not a winning issue for them.”

He said public opinion favours tougher enforcement measures. “Still, the supermajority of Americans want a secure border, they want their families to be safe, they want—especially—the violent illegal aliens to be exported out of this country as well,” Marshall said.

Marshall also warned of broader economic consequences linked to illegal immigration. “From an economic standpoint, don’t underestimate the impact of 10 or 20 million people flooding into our country and taking up the housing, as well as all the social resources,” he said.

Looking ahead to budget battles, he said Republicans retain leverage through funding decisions already in place. “Again, Republicans hold the leverage going forward in that we have funded ICE in the Working Family Tax Cuts going forward for the next three or four years,” Marshall said.

He added, “What you’re going to see is the Democrats try to shut down funding for the rest of DHS, and that includes the Coast Guard, FEMA, and TSA.”

