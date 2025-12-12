India concerned over damage at Preah Vihar amid Thailand-Cambodia border clashes

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) India on Friday said that it has seen reports about damage to conservation facilities at the World Heritage Site of Preah Vihar during the ongoing border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, stressing that any damage to the cultural heritage in the region is "unfortunate" and a "matter of concern."

Urging Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint and take measures for cessation of hostilities, New Delhi also expressed hope that all measures will be taken to protect the site and related conservation facilities.

In response to media queries regarding damage to conservation facilities at Preah Vihear, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson stated, "We have seen reports regarding damage to conservation facilities at Preah Vihear during the ongoing Thai-Cambodia border clashes. Any damage to conservation facilities is unfortunate and is a matter of concern. The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Preah Vihear temple is a shared cultural heritage of humanity. India has been closely involved in its preservation."

"We sincerely hope that all measures will be taken to fully safeguard the site and related conservation facilities. We once again reiterate our appeal to both sides to exercise restraint and to take measures for cessation of hostilities and prevention of further escalation. We urge them to return to the path of dialogue and peace," he added.

Situated on the edge of a plateau that dominates the plain of Cambodia, the Temple of Preah Vihear is dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to the UNESCO, the temple is composed of a series of sanctuaries linked by a system of pavements and staircases over an 800 metre long axis, dating back to the first half of the 11th century AD.

India's concerns come after a border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia reignited on Sunday, with both sides accusing each other of initiating the attack and confirming casualties.

On Thursday, the Cambodian Defence spokesperson stated that at least 10 Cambodian civilians have been killed and 60 others injured in the latest round of border conflict with Thailand, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The casualties included 10 civilian fatalities, including one infant, and 60 civilian injuries," Cambodian Defense Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said in a press briefing.

In a press release, Cambodia's Ministry of Interior stated on Wednesday that more than 56,000 families, comprising 190,000 people, have fled their homes for safe shelters.

Meanwhile, Thai Defence Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri said on Thursday nine Thai soldiers were killed while more than 120 others were injured due to the ongoing border clashes with Cambodia. Nearly 200,000 Thai civilians, who have taken shelter in refugee camps due to the ongoing border clashes. Surasant stated that three refugees have been reported dead and 849 refugee camps have been set up so far.

--IANS

akl/as