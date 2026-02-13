India closest neighbour, maintaining good relations important: First Hindu MP From Dhaka

Dhaka, Feb 13 (IANS) The relationship between India and Bangladesh should be based on mutual respect, equality, and national interest with bilateral relations not depending on any particular individual or political party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, who on Friday became the first Hindu to be elected from the Dhaka constituency, told IANS in an interview.

"India is our closest neighbour, and maintaining good relations with our neighbours is very important. At the same time, we also seek good relations with other global partners such as the United States and the European Union. Both India and Bangladesh are sovereign countries. Whether a country is big or small, rich or poor, it deserves equal respect. Bilateral relations should not depend on any particular individual or political party. Relations should be between the people of India and Bangladesh, not centered around one leader. History shows that regardless of which party was in power, relations between the two countries have continued. Therefore, the relationship should remain stable, constructive, and based on shared interests," said Roy.

As per the updated election results announced on Friday, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has secured 209 out of 299 seats while the radical Jamaat-e-Islami party won 68 seats.

Ever since the departure of the Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, Bangladesh has witnessed continuous attacks on the minorities, especially against Hindus.

However, Roy asserted that communal harmony in Bangladesh is still strong with people of different faiths having lived together and celebrated festivals such as Puja and Eid collectively.

"I do not like to divide people as minorities or majorities. We are all Bangladeshis, born on the same soil. No one is lower or higher based on religion. The problems faced by poor and vulnerable people are similar, whether they are Muslim, Hindu, or from any other community. If we properly enforce the rule of law and ensure justice in practice, then everyone will be protected. Justice and security must be guaranteed for all citizens equally," he told IANS.

"The priorities for the Hindu community are the same as for every community: education, healthcare, security, social protection, and religious freedom. Every citizen has the right to live and practice their faith as they wish. There should be no distinction between Muslims and Hindus in terms of rights and opportunities," Roy added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with BNP chairman Tarique Rehman, congratulating him on his party's triumph in the Bangladesh elections. He also expressed India's support for Rehman's endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of people of Bangladesh.

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, while speaking with IANS, lauded PM Modi's gesture.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the democratic process and recognising the elected government. It is a normal diplomatic practice to congratulate the winning party. This reflects political culture and mutual respect. We appreciate this gesture," he said.

He mentioned that BNP's primary focus would be on fulfilling its commitments to the people of Bangladesh.

"We presented 31 commitments to the people. After forming the government, it is our responsibility to gradually implement these reforms. These reforms cover various sectors, including education, health, sports, culture, development, law, justice, and the rule of law. We have many programmes planned. However, I do not believe everything can be achieved in a day, a week, or even a month. We must implement them step by step and demonstrate our sincerity. It is a huge task, but we are committed to fulfilling it."

