India, China hold 23rd round of Corps Commander Level Meeting; affirm border stability

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) India and China held the 23rd round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point, with both sides affirming that peace and tranquility have been maintained in the Indo-China border areas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

“This was the first meeting of the General Level Mechanism in the Western Sector since the 24th round of Special Representatives Talks held on August 19, 2025. The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere,” the MEA stated.

Both sides noted the progress since the 22nd round of Corps Commander Level Meeting in October 2024, while agreeing to continue using existing mechanisms to resolve any ground issues along the border to maintain stability.

According to the Chinese Ministry of National Defence, on October 25 during the meeting at the Moldo-Chushul border point on the Indian side, both the Indian and Chinese militaries engaged in active and in-depth communication on the management of the western section of the China-India border.

“They agreed to continue communication and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the China-India border areas,” read a statement issued by the Chinese Ministry.

Earlier on August 31, during their meeting in China’s Tianjin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping reflected on the pragmatic approach from both countries of prioritising dialogue, confidence-building measures, and regional engagement.

The meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and building on recent progress in India-China relations.

“The two leaders noted with satisfaction the successful disengagement last year and the maintenance of peace and tranquility along the border areas since then. They expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution of the boundary question proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples.

"They recognised the important decisions taken by the two Special Representatives in their talks earlier this month, and agreed to further support their efforts,” the MEA stated following the meeting between the two leaders.

