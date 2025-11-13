India, Chile reaffirm commitment to strengthen economic partnership

Santiago: Ministry of External Affairs' Secretary (East) P Kumaran met Chile’s Vice Minister of International Economic Affairs SUBREI, Claudia Sanhueza, discussing ways to strengthen bilateral partnerships between India and the South American country.

According to the Indian Embassy in Santiago, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic engagement.

The meeting reviewed trade expansion, digital public solutions and pathways for an equitable, modern and mutually beneficial Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries.

Kumaran also held discussions with the Undersecretary of Health of Chile on diversifying bilateral engagement in health and pharmaceuticals, traditional medicines and yoga.

The two sides emphasised the need to simplify registration processes for accessing quality and affordable medicines, as well as to collaborate on joint Research and Development (R&D) in the health sciences.

Furthermore, Kumaran interacted with representatives of the Chilean business community and explored ways to expand bilateral trade and investment, particularly in minerals, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and agriculture.

He encouraged Chilean business leaders to visit India to explore opportunities in its vast and dynamic market, while reaffirming India’s strong commitment to deepening economic partnership by expediting CEPA negotiations.

Earlier this week, India and Chile held their 9th Foreign Office Consultations in Santiago, agreeing to further strengthen cooperation in key areas, including trade, investment, connectivity, health and pharmaceuticals, traditional medicines, science and technology, mining and mineral exploration, defence, civil nuclear technologies, education, space, agriculture and people-to-people exchanges.

India requested Chile to consider long term agreements for supply of mineral resources. During the meeting on Monday, local time, the officials of two nations agreed to diversify bilateral ties in new and emerging areas of contemporary relevance such as Digital Public Infrastructure, innovation and green energy, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed.

"The matters of easing visas for Indian professionals and business visitors was also discussed, particularly the launch of a multiple entry visa for business persons and professionals as announced by President Boric in April 2025," the MEA stated.

The meeting was co-chaired by Kumaran and Ambassador Rodrigo Olsen, Secretary General, Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The two nations reviewed progress on the matters discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Gabriel Boric in April 2025, including expediting the ongoing negotiations for CEPA between the two countries for an early conclusion.

