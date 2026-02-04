India, Brazil taking strategic partnership to new level: Brazilian envoy ahead of Prez Lula’s visit (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's upcoming visit to India is expected to significantly strengthen bilateral ties amid a rapidly changing global order, Brazilian Ambassador to India Kenneth H. da Nobrega has said, underlining growing coordination between the two countries on trade, technology and geopolitics.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Ambassador da Nobrega noted that President Lula's visit comes less than a year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Brazil, reflecting the depth and momentum of India-Brazil relations.

Last month, the Brazilian President announced that he would travel to India in February.

He emphasised that both countries are aligned in prioritising national interests while expanding cooperation in key sectors.

The following are the full excerpts of the interview:

IANS: How significant do you think the Brazilian President's upcoming visit to India is with respect to the changing world order?

Kenneth H. da Nobrega: President Lula's state visit to India, along with multiple high-level visits, comes less than one year after Prime Minister Modi visited Brazil last July. It says a great deal about how closely our countries are coordinating and how we are taking our strategic partnership to another level.

IANS: What will be the highlights of this visit, and what kind of new agreements are expected between the two countries?

Kenneth H. da Nobrega: I think the two leaders will focus on achieving tangible results in the areas of trade, investment and technological partnerships. Several sectors stand out, including energy, defence, health, digital public infrastructure, and broader partnerships aimed at bringing major Brazilian corporations to India and leading Indian corporations to Brazil.

IANS: What is your opinion on the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and his role as a global decision-maker?

Kenneth H. da Nobrega: The global stature of Prime Minister Modi is unmistakable. I have been serving here for the past two and a half years, and I have witnessed a remarkable number of high-level visits by global leaders to India, all trying to engage with India across a wide range of issues.

IANS: How do you think India and Brazil are moving forward together in challenging geopolitical times?

Kenneth H. da Nobrega: I believe both countries are focusing on what they can do together to navigate these uncharted waters in a complex and challenging geopolitical environment that we face today. Our priority is cooperation and joint action.

Brazil and India are focusing on expanding economic and technological partnerships together. The best way forward is to rely on our trusted relationship. We have maintained diplomatic relations for over 70 years, and this foundation of trust is especially valuable in today's global environment.

IANS: India has signed a historic free trade agreement with the European Union and has also accelerated trade pacts with Canada and Brazil. How do you see this development?

Kenneth H. da Nobrega: Brazil is currently working to expand our trade preferences agreement with India, which was concluded less than 20 years ago. We are now preparing ourselves to hold initial meetings and begin negotiations to broaden the trade agreement. There is a very positive outlook on both sides to move forward. On the Brazilian side, this engagement is not limited to Brazil alone, but also includes the MERCOSUR (Southern Common Market).

IANS: How do you assess the Indian economy?

Kenneth H. da Nobrega: We have recently reviewed the latest Economic Survey, published just a few days ago. It indicates that India is on track to continue growing at a rate of 6 to 7 per cent annually in the coming years. The Indian government is also focused on elevating the country to a higher level of technological competitiveness.

