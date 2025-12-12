India bolsters maritime industrial engagement with Brazil during CNS Admiral Tripathi's visit

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 12 (IANS) Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Friday visited the Itaguai Naval Complex in Rio de Janeiro, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Admiral Alexandre Rabello de Faria, Brazilian Navy, and briefed on the Brazil’s Prosub submarine programme.

During the visit to the Itaguai Naval Complex, Admiral Tripathi was given an overview of the capabilities supporting the construction, life-cycle sustainment and technological upgrades for frontline naval platforms.

"As part of ongoing official visit to Brazil, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, visited the Itaguai Naval Complex, Marinha do Brasil, including a major naval shipyard and a leading metal-structures manufacturing unit of Brazil; reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening maritime industrial engagement with key global partners. CNS was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Adm Alexandre Rabello de Faria, Brazilian Navy, and briefed on the Brazil’s prestigious PROSUB submarine programme," spokesperson of the Indian Navy posted on X.

"At the premier shipbuilding and maintenance complex, CNS was given an overview of the capabilities supporting the construction, life-cycle sustainment and technological upgrades for frontline naval platforms. The engagements reinforced the strategic convergence between India and Brazil in shipbuilding, self-reliance Aatmanirbharta, secure supply chains, maritime capability development, and cooperative frameworks shaping a stable, rules-based maritime order," the spokesperson added.

On Thursday, Admiral Tripathi met Chief Advisor to the Brazilian President, Celso Amorim, and Defence Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro, holding discussions on opportunities in defence industry collaboration and capacity building initiatives to support shared security objectives and long-term interoperability.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson stated, "Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, CNS, during the ongoing official visit to Brazil, met Celso Amorim, Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil and Jose Mucio Monteiro, Minister of Defence of Brazil. The discussions provided a comprehensive review of the expanding India-Brazil defence engagements, with focus on augmenting strategic cooperation, strengthening joint operational frameworks, enhancing training avenues, maritime security mechanisms and deepening coordination in Maritime Domain Awareness."

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed regional and global dynamics, including the South Atlantic, Indo-Pacific, and the collective role of the Global South, highlighting the shared vision of the two nations for a secure, stable and rules-based order.

"These high-level engagements reaffirmed the growing strategic convergence and the mutual commitment to elevate India–Brazil defence cooperation under the spirit of Bridges of Friendship," the statement added.

On Wednesday, Admiral Tripathi met Commander of the Brazilian Navy Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen and discussed boosting the growing maritime cooperation between the two nations.

According to the Indian Navy, the discussions between the two sides focused on operational engagements, training exchanges, hydrographic collaboration, information sharing, and avenues for enhancing maritime domain awareness.

The scope of expanding cooperation in areas of defence industry, technology development, innovation, exchange of best practices, and capacity building between the two navies was also deliberated.

The high-level engagement reaffirmed the mutual resolve of both navies to strengthen strategic convergence and deepen the India-Brazil maritime partnership, contributing to stability in the global maritime commons in the Global South.

In lieu of strengthening the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, Admiral Tripathi is on an official visit to Brazil from December 9-12.

According to Ministry of Defence, the visit by the Navy Chief reaffirms the Indian Navy's commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Brazilian Navy in the areas of maritime security, professional exchanges, and capacity building, thereby contributing to stability in the global maritime commons.

