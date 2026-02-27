India, Bhutan deepen ties on trans-boundary rivers, hydropower projects

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) India and Bhutan have decided to further strengthen bilateral cooperation on trans-boundary rivers and hydropower projects at a high-level official meeting in Thimphu, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD and GR), Ministry of Jal Shakti, led an Indian delegation comprising officers from the ministry, officials from the Assam and West Bengal governments and WAPCOS Ltd., to the Kingdom of Bhutan from February 24-27.

The two sides discussed matters related to cooperation on trans-boundary rivers and to review the ongoing activities of the Punatsangchhu-I Hydro Electric Project being implemented in Bhutan in partnership with the Government of India.

During the Secretary-level bilateral meeting held on Wednesday, the two sides reviewed the existing mechanisms of bilateral cooperation between India and Bhutan in flood management and flood forecasting.

Further deliberations focused on strengthening and modernising the existing hydro-meteorological observation network in Bhutan on trans-border rivers, improving data-sharing mechanisms for hydro-meteorological and flood forecasting data relating to trans-border rivers, enhancing collaboration in capacity building and technical exchanges, and addressing emerging challenges arising from climate change, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), and extreme weather events.

After the bilateral meeting, Secretary Rao paid a courtesy call on Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Bhutan's Minister for Energy and Natural Resources.

The Secretary also visited the Punatsangchhu-I Hydro Electric Project under construction and the recently commissioned Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan on Thursday. He held meetings with officials of PHPA-I and PHPA-II and reviewed the progress of these projects. Other site visits included the National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM), Bhutan, in Thimphu; the 3.5 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Chamgang; and the NCHM flood monitoring station near Wangdue Phodrang Dzong, the statement said,

The visit aimed to enhance water resources management, flood forecasting, and climate resilience in shared river basins. It reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries to the sustainable and mutually beneficial management of trans-boundary water resources. The Secretary also conveyed India's continued support for deepening cooperation in water resources management, the statement added.

