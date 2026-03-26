India-Bangladesh partnership grounded in trust, shared values and common commitment to peace: Kirti Vardhan Singh

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday reiterated that India warmly welcomes the new government of Bangladesh as both countries remain bound by deep-rooted ties of history, culture, and language, which lend a unique warmth and closeness to the relationship.

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Speaking at the National Day Reception hosted by the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi which marked the 56th Independence Day of the country, Singh said that the Liberation War of 1971 and the immense sacrifices made in the struggle against exploitation, oppression, and hatred, remain a shared legacy for India and Bangladesh.

"These profound bonds of solidarity continue to underpin our bilateral partnership, which is grounded in trust, shared values, and a common commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in our region. Our partnership has consistently been guided by a people-centric approach, with a shared focus on improving the everyday lives of our citizens. Whether through expanding connectivity across rail, road, inland waterways, and energy networks, or by facilitating trade and easing the movement of goods and people, our cooperation has always aimed to deliver tangible benefits," he stated.

Together, Singh said, India and Bangladesh continue to build a partnership that is strategic, people-focused, and both resilient and forward-looking.

"Our progress reflects an enduring spirit of collaboration, nurtured through sustained efforts on both sides. Development partnerships, capacity-building initiatives, and cross-border projects have been shaped by mutual priorities and a shared vision of inclusive growth," he mentioned.

Bangladesh's Independence Day, the minister stated, marks a defining moment in the shared history and stands as a testament to the spirit of self-determination and the extraordinary resilience of people from both countries.

India, he mentioned, looks forward to partnering with Bangladesh for advancing mutual progress and prosperity.

"In this same spirit of cooperation, India warmly welcomes the new Government of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first leaders to engage with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, underscoring the high importance India attaches to this close and enduring relationship. India was represented at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet of Bangladesh on 17 February 2026 by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla.

"As the presiding officer of the Lok Sabha the embodiment of India’s democratic will and parliamentary traditions his presence conveyed a special message of India’s deep commitment to democratic values and its readiness to engage constructively with the mandate of the people of Bangladesh," he said.

--IANS

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