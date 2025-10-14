India, Australia begin joint military drill AUSTRAHIND, strengthening defence cooperation

Canberra, Oct 14 (IANS) Reinforcing the growing defence ties between India and Australia, the 4th edition of the joint bilateral military exercise AUSTRAHIND kicked off at Irwin Barracks in the Australian city of Perth.

The opening ceremony focused on enhancing interoperability and operational readiness, preparing both armies to conduct joint company-level operations in urban and semi-urban environments.

“The opening ceremony of the 4th edition of the Joint Bilateral Military Exercise AUSTRAHIND between the Indian Army and the Australian Army was held on 13 October 2025 at Irwin Barracks, Perth, Australia. The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and operational readiness, enabling both armies to execute joint company-level operations in urban and semi-urban terrain,” Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X on Tuesday.

The exercise, which followed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent visit to Australia, reaffirmed the deepening defence cooperation between the two nations.

It also underscored the enduring camaraderie, mutual trust, and partnership that strengthen bilateral ties.

Around 120 troops from the Indian Army are in Australia to participate in the Exercise AUSTRAHIND with the Australian Army at the Irwin Barracks.

The joint drill, which runs until October 26, focuses on fostering camaraderie and reinforcing the spirit of partnership and mutual trust between the two forces.

“The High Commission welcomes 120 troops from the Indian Army to Australia for participation in the 4th edition of Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025 with the Australian Army from 13 - 26 October. Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2025 will further strengthen Defence Cooperation and foster camaraderie between Indian and Australian Army troops, thereby reinforcing the spirit of collaboration and mutual trust,” the Indian High Commission in Canberra posted on X.

AUSTRAHIND 2025 is aimed at enhancing military cooperation, improving interoperability and providing a platform for participating armies to exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in the domains of sub-conventional warfare in urban and semi-urban terrain.

The exercise focuses on joint company-level operations in open and semi-desert terrain, wherein troops would undertake missions ranging from joint planning, tactical drills, and special arms skills.

It would offer a valuable opportunity to hone operational capabilities, integrate emerging technologies and operate jointly in a combat environment.

--IANS

int/scor/rs