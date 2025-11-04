India and US focus on bolstering defence ties during Military Cooperation Group meeting in Hawaii

Honolulu, Nov 4 (IANS) Senior military leaders of India and the United States are holding "productive discussions" focusing on strengthening bilateral defence engagements, enhancing interoperability and promoting a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific region, during the two-day India–US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting which got underway at Hawaii, earlier today, India time.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit co-chaired the meeting with Lt. Gen. Joshua M Rudd, Deputy Commander, US Indo-Pacific Command at the 22nd edition of the MCG meeting being held on November 3–4, the Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) stated on Tuesday.

The MCG serves as a vital forum to advance defence cooperation between the Armed Forces of both nations through regular strategic and operational-level dialogue.

"The event witnessed productive discussions with senior military leaders focusing on strengthening bilateral defence engagements, enhancing interoperability and promoting a free, open and secure Indo-Pacific region," the HQ IDS posted on X.

Rudd had also led a delegation of senior US officials during the 21st edition of the India–US Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting which was conducted from November 5-6 at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi.

The meeting had covered a wide range of topics, including capacity building, training exchanges, defence industrial cooperation and the advancement of joint exercises that bolster preparedness for conventional and hybrid threats.

According to the Indian Defence Ministry, during the last meeting, both sides had emphasised the importance of the Indo-US defence partnership and committed to strengthening this strategic relationship through proactive engagement and enhanced interoperability. They had also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the scope of Indo-US military cooperation with a shared understanding of the dynamic challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region.

In September, the 21st edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas, the premier annual Army exercise between India and the United States, was held at Fort Wainwright, Alaska - one of the largest bilateral military exercises for the Indian Army in terms of troops mobilized.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 450 personnel led by a battalion of the Madras Regiment, trained alongside US soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, part of the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Arctic Wolves), 11th Airborne Division.

Since its inception in 2002 as a platoon-level exercise, Yudh Abhyas has expanded greatly both in scope and participation. Past editions have explored diverse terrains: high-altitude warfare in India’s Auli and Chaubattia; desert manoeuvres in Rajasthan; urban and cold environment training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Alaska.

"India conducts more military exercises with the US than with any other country. These exercises, including Yudh Abhyas, Malabar, COPE India, Vajra Prahar, Tiger Triumph and several others, are central to building interoperability and forging mutual trust. It demonstrates how our two democracies continue to work towards peace, security and prosperity, including in the Indo-Pacific region," the Embassy of India in Washington stated on September 4.

