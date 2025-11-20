India and US discuss shared maritime interests, strengthening defence ties

Washington, Nov 20 (IANS) Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited the National Defence University (NDU) at Washington's Fort Lesley J McNair, holding discussions with NDU President Vice Admiral Peter A Garvin on further strengthening defence ties between India and the United States.

During the visit, Admiral Tripathi also met Indian officers deputed for education at the Eishenhower School, National War College (NWC) and College of Information and Cyberspace CICA.

On Wednesday, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi called on US Navy Secretary John C Phelan and US Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby. He also met Vice Admiral Yvette Devids, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Plans and Strategy, Steve Parode, Deputy Director Naval Intelligence, and Rear Admiral Raymond P Owens, Director Navy International Programs Office

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening maritime cooperation, enhancing defence industry collaboration, understanding of emerging challenges, information sharing, maritime domain awareness, intelligence, and opportunities towards expanding avenues for joint innovation, technology transfer, training, and interoperability between navies of India and the US.

Earlier on Sunday, Admiral Tripathi also visited the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye, during which he received a briefing about the destroyer's modifications, multi-mission versatility, and advanced maritime surveillance systems.

He also visited Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam and was briefed on operational capabilities, ongoing initiatives of the US Pacific Fleet, and units based at the joint facility.

According to the Indian Navy's statement, the visit of Admiral Tripathi demonstrates the importance of strengthening interoperability and enhancing operational synergy between the maritime forces of the two nations.

The Indian Naval Chief is currently in the US for an official visit aimed at strengthening the robust and enduring maritime partnership between the navies of India and the US, a key pillar of the Defence Partnership between the two nations.

