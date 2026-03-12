India and US discuss Indo-Pacific security, ways to bolster defence partnership

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi on Thursday, discussing ways to further strengthen the defence partnership between both nations.

The discussions between two officials focused on regional security in the Indo-Pacific, enhancing interoperability through joint military exercises and exploring new avenues of engagement to deepen military-to-military cooperation across various domains.

“Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS and discussed avenues to further strengthen the India-US defence partnership,” Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

“The interaction focused on regional security in the Indo-Pacific, enhancing interoperability through joint military exercises and exploring new avenues of engagement to deepen military-to-military cooperation across multiple domains. The meeting reaffirmed the growing strategic convergence and shared commitment of both armies towards addressing emerging security challenges,” it added.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell met Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh and discussed avenues to further strengthen cooperation between armies of two nations. The talks between two officials focused on regional security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, enhancing military-to-military engagement and increasing interoperability through joint training and exercises.

“Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, United States Army Pacific, met Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, VCOAS, to discuss avenues for further strengthening India-US Army cooperation. The discussions focused on regional security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific, expanding military-to-military engagement and enhancing interoperability through joint training and exercises. Both sides also explored opportunities for deeper collaboration across diverse operational domains. The interaction reflected the growing strategic partnership and shared commitment of the two armies towards promoting stability and security in the region," the ADGPI stated.

The 16th edition of the 21-day India-US Joint Special Forces Exercise Vajra Prahar 2026 was held last month, marking the commencement of the joint training programme being held in Himachal Pradesh’s Bakloh from February 24 - March 16.

The premier Special Forces exercise between the Indian Army and the United States Army is being conducted at the Special Forces Training School in Bakloh.

“The exercise aims to deepen Defence Cooperation, enhance interoperability and joint operational readiness and facilitate the exchange of advanced special operations tactics, techniques and procedures in mountainous terrain. Through intensive and realistic training scenarios, both contingents will further strengthen mutual trust and operational synergy,” the ADGPI stated.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army contingent at the exercise is being represented by Special Forces units comprising 45 personnel while the United States is represented by 12 personnel from the Green Berets of the US Special Forces. The exercise is expected to further deepen interoperability, mutual trust and professional camaraderie between the Special Forces of India and the US.

