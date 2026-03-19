India and Sri Lanka discuss usage of cost effective technology to boost income of farmers

Colombo, March 19 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha met Sri Lanka's Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K D Lal Kantha on Thursday, discussing opportunities for collaboration to increase especially usage of cost effective technology to boost farmer’s incomes. They also spoke about regional and global developments.

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In a statement shared on X, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka wrote, "High Commissioner Santosh Jha met Hon K.D. Lal Kantha, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land & Irrigation. They discussed opportunities for collaboration with a view to increase productivity, especially usage of cost effective technology to boost farmer’s incomes. They also took stock of regional and global developments, and the need for partners like India and Sri Lanka to work together."

On Wednesday, Santosh Jha and Professor A H M H Abayarathna inaugurated the 240 ft, extra-wide Bailey Bridge on the Chilaw–Thoduwawa Road, built by Indian Army under India’s USD 450 million post-disaster assistance. The bridge restores a vital coastal link along the Colombo–Puttalam route.

"Reviving connectivity, restoring livelihoods. High Commissioner Santosh Jha along with Hon. (Prof.) A.H.M.H. Abayarathna, Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils & Local Government, inaugurated the longest extra-wide Bailey Bridge installed by India in Sri Lanka under the Post-Ditwah Indian Assistance Package of USD 450 Mn," Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

"The 240 ft bridge, constructed by Indian Army on the Chilaw–Thoduwawa Road, restores a vital coastal link along the Colombo–Puttalam route," it added.

On March 13, Jha met Sri Lanka's Minister of Science and Technology Chrishantha Abeysena and discussed opportunities for collaboration in science and technology, including building institutional frameworks.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, thanking India for its "exceptional support" during the recent Cyclone Ditwah that caused widespread damage in the island nation.

"Joined Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi this afternoon for a meeting. I thanked him for the invitation to the AI Impact Summit 2026. We held extensive discussions on strengthening our historic ties and expanding economic, trade, and cultural cooperation. I also expressed my gratitude for India’s exceptional support during the recent Cyclone Ditwah," Dissanayake posted on X.

Describing Sri Lanka as a "valued neighbour", PM Modi stated that the meeting further strengthened the longstanding friendship between both countries.

--IANS

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