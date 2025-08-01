India and Russia have steady and time-tested partnership: MEA

New Delhi, August 1 (IANS) Lauding ties between India and Russia, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday stated that the two nations have a "steady and time-tested partnership."

While addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Jaiswal noted that India's ties with any nation stands on their own merit and should not be seen through the prism of a third nation.

When asked if there is a change or a thinking to change India's relationship with Russia, Jaiswal responded, "Our ties with any country, or all the ties that we have with various countries, they stand on their own merit and they should not be seen through the prism of a third country. As far as India-Russia relations are concerned, we have a steady and time-tested partnership."

His remarks came less than 24 hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that India’s continued purchase of Russian oil remains a “point of irritation” in its relationship with the United States, even as both countries maintain strategic ties. Notably, India has continued to purchase Russian oil despite Moscow's war with Kyiv which began in 2022.

Rubio's remarks came a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff and an additional penalty on Indian imports, citing India’s trade ties with Russia and high trade barriers.

"Look, India is an ally. It’s a strategic partner. Like anything in foreign policy, you’re not going to align 100 per cent of the time on everything," Rubio told Fox Radio on Thursday evening, US time.

"India has huge energy needs, and that includes the ability to buy oil and coal and gas and things that it needs to power its economy, like every country does. And it buys it from Russia, because Russian oil is sanctioned and cheap, meaning they have to, in many cases, are selling it under the global price because of their sanctions. Yep. And that, unfortunately, that is helping to sustain the Russian war effort. So it is most certainly a point of irritation in our relationship with India," he added.

Trump stated that the US would impose a 25 per cent tariff, with an added penalty, on Indian imports starting Friday.

"ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!" Trump posted.

He further accused India of maintaining “the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers” globally, and argued that India’s tariffs are among the highest in the world.

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high," Trump said.

"At a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine, these things are not good. India has always bought the majority of its military supplies from Russia and is one of the largest buyers of Russian energy, along with China," he added.

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high," Trump said.

--IANS

int/akl/as