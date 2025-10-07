India and Maldives discuss military ties, regional security in Indian Ocean Region

Male, Oct 7 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Khaleel in Male on Tuesday, holding discussions on military cooperation, capacity building, defence equipment promotion and regional security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maldives Dr Abdulla Khaleel during his official visit to Maldives today. Wide-ranging discussions were held on military cooperation, capacity building, defence equipment promotion and regional security in the IOR-reaffirming defence as a key pillar of India-Maldives partnership," Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence posted on X.

The Defence Secretary, who is on a two-day official visit to the Maldives, also called on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ibrahim Latheef, with discussions focusing on capacity building on capability enhancement, capacity building and emerging challenges in Indian Ocean Region, the Indian Ministry of Defence stated on Tuesday.

In a statement on X, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence stated, "As part of the official visit to Maldives, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on National Security Advisor, Maldives Ibrahim Latheef, on 06 Oct 2025. Discussions focused on capacity building, capability enhancement and emerging maritime challenges in IOR."

On Monday, Rajesh Kumar Singh led the Indian side at the 6th edition of Annual Defence Cooperation Dialogue held between India and Maldives in Male.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh led the Indian side for the 6th edition of Annual Defence Cooperation Dialogue, between India and Maldives conducted on 06 Oct 2025 in Male. Maldives side was led by Maj Gen Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Forces. Discussions focused on capacity building, training, millitary exercises & evolving bilateral defence cooperation," Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence wrote in a post on X.

Singh also called on Maldives Minister of Defence Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon in Male. Following their meeting, Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence in a post on X wrote, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on H.E. Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, Minister of Defence, Maldives, at Male, today. The two sides explored new avenues to further strengthen the existing bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries and reiterated the commitment to shared peace, stability and security in IOR."

Earlier in September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Khalil on the sidelines of 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Good to meet FM Dr. Abdulla Khaleel of Maldives. Our support to Maldives’ development remains steadfast."

