India and Liechtenstein agree to deepen cooperation in advanced technologies

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) India and Liechtenstein on Friday agreed to deepen cooperation - particularly in high-value manufacturing, advanced technologies, and innovation-driven sectors - during a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prince Alois, the Hereditary Prince of Principality of Liechtenstein, on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026 being held at New Delhi.

"Met HSH Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein in Delhi earlier today. Discussed the strong potential of economic linkages between our nations, particularly after the India-EFTA and cooperation in areas such as innovation, technology, skilling, R&D among others," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Prince Alois is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, to participate in the AI Impact Summit.

During their meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed that India and Liechtenstein enjoy cordial and friendly bilateral relations.

"Welcoming the entry into force of the India–TEPA Free Trade Agreement in October 2025, the leaders expressed confidence that the agreement would provide fresh impetus to bilateral economic engagement. Both leaders noted that the TEPA will facilitate US$100 billion of investment into India over the next 15 years. They agreed to deepen cooperation, particularly in high-value manufacturing, advanced technologies, and innovation-driven sectors," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

"The meeting marked an important step toward further strengthening the India–Liechtenstein partnership, and reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries to expanding mutually beneficial collaboration," it added.

Liechtenstein, the fourth smallest country in Europe and the sixth smallest country in the world, lies between Switzerland and Austria.

India and the Principality of Liechtenstein established diplomatic relations in 1993 with the Indian Ambassador to Switzerland concurrently accredited as Ambassador to the Principality. Year 2023 marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

