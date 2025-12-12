India and Kenya pledge commitment to greener, more resilient future

Nairobi, Dec 12 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh met Kenya's Environment Minister Deborah Mlongo Barasa on the sidelines of the seventh session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) on Friday, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in conservation, climate adaptation, sustainable agriculture and improved environmental governance.

India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika and other officials also attended the meeting.

In a statement shared on X, Singh stated, "Meeting with Environment Minister of Kenya. 'Delighted to meet Kenya’s Environment Minister H.E. Dr Deborah Mlongo Barasa during my visit to Nairobi for UNEA-7. We explored avenues to enhance India–Kenya cooperation in conservation, climate adaptation, sustainable agriculture and improved environmental governance. Together, we remain committed to a greener and more resilient future'."

On Thursday, Singh delivered India’s National Statement at the High-Level Segment of the seventh session of the UNEA and emphasised that sustainable growth and environment-first policies are necessary for securing the future of our planet. He expressed India's commitment to driving solutions that balance ecology and economy for the well-being of current and future generations.

"Delivered India’s National Statement at the High-Level Segment of the 7th Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA). Emphasised that sustainable growth and environment-first policies are essential for securing the future of our planet. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, India has consistently championed a sustainable lifestyle, climate-resilient development, and global cooperation for environmental protection. India remains firmly committed to driving solutions that balance ecology and economy for the well-being of current and future generations," MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh posted on X.

The seventh session of the UNEA is being held at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Kenya's Nairobi from December 8-12 on the theme 'Advancing sustainable solutions for a resilient planet'. UNEA-7 was preceded by the seventh meeting of the Open-ended Committee of Permanent Representatives (OECPR-7) which was held from December 1-5.

During his visit to Kenya, Singh also participated in the celebrations at Sri Ram Temple marking UNESCO’s recognition of Diwali as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. He noted that this milestone demonstrates the global appreciation of India's timeless traditions and the universal message of peace and harmony.

"Blessed to participate in the celebrations at the historic Sri Ram Temple marking UNESCO’s recognition of Diwali as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. Prabhu Shri Ram’s Temple built in 1919 in Kenya, stands as a testament to the cultural pride of India and shared historical ties between both our countries. Under able leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Ji, this milestone truly reflects the global appreciation of India’s timeless traditions and the universal message of peace and harmony," the minister shared on X.

On December 10, MoS Singh held a meeting with Norway's Minister of Climate and Environment Andreas Bjelland Eriksen and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in climate action, marine littering , and sustainable ocean management.

In a post on X, Singh wrote, "Pleased to meet H.E. Mr. Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, Minister of Climate and Environment of Norway. Discussed avenues to further deepen bilateral cooperation in climate action, marine littering , and sustainable ocean management. India looks forward to strengthen this partnership for a cleaner, greener, and resilient future."

Singh also met John Ololtuaa, Kenya's Principal Secretary, State Department of Tourism, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife. Both sides reviewed the growing cooperation in wildlife conservation, including the MoU on wildlife management signed earlier this year. The talks also focused on new avenues to deepen collaboration between India and Kenya in sustainable wildlife protection.

"Look forward to early signing of the framework agreement of the International Big Cat Alliance by Kenya, as one of its founding members. Appreciated our growing tourism linkages and discussed ways to further augment tourism flows," Singh posted on X following the meeting.

Furthermore, the MoS met Dmitri Tetenkin, Russian Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, where the two sides discussed collaboration in climate action, sustainable resource management, forest fire management, conservation of falcons and strengthening bilateral environmental cooperation.

"Russia and India share a special and privileged strategic partnership. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India remains committed to strengthening these ties to jointly progress towards a sustainable planet," Singh stated.

