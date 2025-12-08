India and Kenya discuss early implementation of proposals to deepen cooperation in ICT, digital skilling

Nairobi, Dec 8 (IANS) India and Kenya on Monday held discussions related to early implementation of ongoing projects and proposals to deepen cooperation between India and Kenya in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), emerging technologies, digital skilling, and innovation, including collaborations between startups and tech ecosystems of two nations.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to Kenya Adarsh Swaika and Cabinet Secretary, Kenya's Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, William Kabogo.

"High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika called on Cabinet Secretary for ICT of Kenya William Kabogo today. Discussions pertained to early implementation of ongoing projects and proposals to deepen India-Kenya cooperation in ICT, emerging technologies, digital skilling, and innovation, including collaborations between startups and tech ecosystems of both countries," the Indian High Commission in Kenya posted on X.

"They also appreciated the recent visit of the Kenyan delegation to India led by Mercy Wanjau, Secretary to the Cabinet, on advancing DPI cooperation between India and Kenya," it added.

Kabogo stated that India and Kenya want to deepen strategic partnerships that advance digital transformation agenda of two nations and strengthen their position as a regional technology leader. He noted that the meeting showcase the importance of revamping the national broadcaster KBC and development of ICT infrastructure.

In a post on X, William Kaboga stated, "We are keen to deepen strategic partnerships that advance our digital transformation agenda and strengthen our position as a regional technology leader. Today morning, I was honoured to meet High Commissioner of India to Kenya Dr Adarsh Swaika who paid me a courtesy call at the Ministry Headquarters. We reaffirmed the strong partnership between Kenya-India and explored vast opportunities in the digital space such as emerging technologies, cybersecurity and enhancing digital skilling."

"The meeting underscored the importance of revamping the national broadcaster KBC and development of pivotal ICT infrastructure. We shared our commitment to leveraging emerging technologies for boosting socio-economic growth and improving digital services for the public," he added.

On December 2, Invest Kenya team held a meeting with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials, led by Secretary (Economic Relations), Sudhakar Dalela, with discussions focused on expanding investment attraction in key high-growth sectors, including ICT, agriculture, mining, pharmaceutical manufacturing, textile and apparel.

In a post on X, Kenya Investment Authority wrote, "Invest Kenya team held a productive engagement with the Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, led by Sudhakar Dalela, the Secretary (Economic Relations)India to explore opportunities for deeper collaboration in driving strategic investments into Kenya. The discussion focused on expanding investment attraction in key high-growth sectors, including:Agriculture, ICT and BPO, Textile and Apparel, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and mining. Both teams expressed strong commitment to creating sustainable partnerships that facilitate information exchange that creates credible project interest from Indian Private sector."

