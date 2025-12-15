India and Jordan share common, clear stance against terrorism: PM Modi

Amman (Jordan), Dec 15 (IANS) Lauding Jordan and King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein's strong stance on countering terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Amman and New Delhi share a common, clear stance against terrorism.

"We share a common and clear stance against terrorism. Under your leadership, Jordan has sent a strong and strategic message to all of humanity against terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation. During our restricted discussions, we discussed further enhancing cooperation on this matter," PM Modi said in his remarks during the delegation-level meeting with King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.

PM Modi praised King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein's efforts to promote moderation, recalling his first meeting with the leader 10 years ago.

"I recall that our first meeting also took place on the sidelines of the UN in 2015, at an event focused on countering violent extremism. Even then, you delivered inspirational remarks on this subject. Your efforts to promote moderation are extremely important not only for regional peace but also for global peace. We will continue to move forward concretely in this direction together. We will further strengthen all other dimensions of our mutual cooperation," he said in his remarks.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first full-fledged bilateral visit to Jordan - he had earlier transited through Jordan in February 2018 while on his way to the State of Palestine.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome extended to me and my delegation. You have shared very positive ideas for taking India-Jordan relations to new heights. I sincerely thank you for your friendship and your deep commitment to India," said PM Modi during his meeting with King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.

"This year, we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. This milestone will continue to inspire us to move forward with renewed energy for many years to come. I am confident that today's meeting will give a new impetus and depth to our relations. We will cooperate in areas such as trade, fertilisers, digital technology, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jordan's Amman Monday afternoon as he kicked off his three-nation tour which will also include visits to Ethiopia and the Sultanate of Oman - all countries with which India shares both age-old civilizational ties, as well as extensive contemporary bilateral relations.

In a special gesture, Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the airport as he arrived in the country on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.

In his remarks, the King of Jordan spoke about further advancing Jordan-India ties and opening new avenues for collaboration.

"I believe that this visit reflects decades of friendship, mutual respect and productive cooperation between our two nations. Our nations enjoy a strong partnership and a shared desire to advance prosperity for our peoples. And over the years, our collaboration has expanded across multiple sectors. Your visit today provides an important opportunity to chart new paths of economic cooperation across industry, ICT, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy, and many more promising fields of mutual benefits for our people," he said.

--IANS

/as