India and Japan explore new frontiers of collaboration during Rising India conclave in Tokyo

Tokyo, June 6 (IANS) The immense potential for deeper bilateral cooperation between India and Japan, that is driven by shared values and economic opportunities, was discussed in detail during the inaugural edition of 'Rising India, i.e., Bharat' in Tokyo.

The conclave, organised with the support of the Indian Embassy in Tokyo and the Japan-India Association, was one of the first major India-Japan events organised in Japan by Connect India Japan — an initiative pioneering new paths in bilateral engagement by blending cultural diplomacy with business and policy dialogue.

The programme brought together policymakers, diplomats, corporate leaders, and thought influencers from both India and Japan to explore new frontiers of collaboration in diplomacy, business, technology, and cultural exchange.

In his inaugural address, Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Japan, reaffirmed India's uncompromising stance on terrorism and highlighted the importance of resilience and unity in safeguarding peace.

"Ambassador Sibi George delivered inaugural address and Taro Kono, former Foreign, Defence and Digital Affairs Minister of Japan delivered keynote address at the 'Rising India i.e. Bharat' seminar held in Tokyo. Ambassador highlighted India's transformational reforms, its visionary journey towards Amrit Kaal, and the growing strength of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Condemning the recent cross border terror attacks in Pahalgam in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, India's resolute stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism was reiterated at the seminar," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

Kono Taro, Member of the Japan's House of Representatives, spoke about India's meteoric rise as the world's fourth-largest economy and reflected on his personal connection with India's growth story.

Another speaker, Tomohiko Taniguchi, a former Special Advisor to the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, also delivered a heartfelt address celebrating Abe's profound attachment to India and his visionary commitment to strengthen India-Japan relations.

The high-level panel discussions during the event delved into the evolving diplomatic landscape, discussing India's remarkable growth and its rising importance on the global stage. They reflected on how mutual trust and diplomatic collaboration have been central to nurturing this bilateral bond.

Additionally, the programme brought a business perspective to the fore, featuring influential corporate leaders who discussed the opportunities and successes in India-Japan cooperation.

The Indian companies representing next-gen sectors took the centerstage with live presentations and demonstrations, spotlighting India's prowess in AI, digital infrastructure, sustainable solutions, and smart manufacturing. The showcase attracted great interest from Japanese counterparts looking for reliable, forward-thinking partnerships.

The programme began with a moment of silence to honour the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, reminding all attendees of the ongoing challenges faced by India and the shared resolve to stand firm against terrorism.

This marked the first large-scale India-centric conclave in Japan curated and hosted entirely by an Indian woman -- Nupur Tewari, the founder of 'Connect India Japan' -- who has spent over two decades bridging both cultures.

--IANS

int/scor/as