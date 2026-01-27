India and EU to expand trilateral projects from Indo-Pacific to Caribbean: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Hailing the cooperation between India and the European Union, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the partnership between two sides is for global good. He announced that India and European Union will expand trilateral projects from the Indo-Pacific to the Caribbean.

Read More

While addressing a joint press meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa following their talks in New Delhi on Tuesday, PM Modi said, "India and the European Union's cooperation is a partnership for global good. We will expand trilateral projects from the Indo-Pacific to the Caribbean. This will support sustainable agriculture, clean energy, and women's empowerment. We will work together to make IMEC corridor a key link of global trade, connectivity."

He noted that ties between India and EU have seen a remarkable progress in the past few years. Lauding the contribution of Indian community living in European nations, he stated that over 800,000 Indians living in several parts of Europe are actively contributing there.

PM Modi said, "Yesterday was a historic moment when, for the first time, leaders of the European Union attended India's Republic Day celebrations as chief guests. Today marks another historic occasion as the world's two largest democratic powers mark a decisive chapter in their relationship."

"In the past few years, the relations between India and the European Union has seen a remarkable progress. Driven by shared democratic values, economic synergy, and strong people-to-people connections, our relationship is reaching new heights. Currently, bilateral trade between India and the EU stands at 180 billion euros, and more than 800,000 Indians now reside in various European countries and are giving active contribution," he added.

He announced that India and EU will deepen collaboration in counter-terrorism, maritime, and cyber security. He said, "Security and defence partnership is the foundation of any strategic partnership. Today, we are reinforcing it through a security and defence partnership. This will deepen our collaboration in counter-terrorism, maritime, and cyber security. It will strengthen our partnership for a rules-based international order. Our scope will further increase in the Indo-Pacific."

He announced that India and EU are making a new framework for mobility. He further said, "This will create new opportunities for Indian students, workers and professionals in the European Union."

PM Modi stated that India has concluded a Free Trade Agreement with EU and stressed that it will create new opportunities in manufacturing and further strengthen cooperation between services sectors of two nations.

"Today, India has concluded the largest Free Trade Agreement in its history. Today is the 27th, and it is a happy coincidence that on this day, India is signing this FTA with 27 countries of the European Union. This historic agreement will facilitate access to the European market for our farmers and our small industries, create new opportunities in manufacturing, and further strengthen cooperation between our services sectors," he said.

--IANS

akl/as