India and Cambodia discuss expanding multifaceted cooperation

Phnom Penh, March 23 (IANS) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (East), P Kumaran on Monday called on Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, where both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two nations across diverse sectors.

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Taking to X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secretary (East) P. Kumaran called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, Prak Sokhonn. Discussions focused on further strengthening multifaceted cooperation between India and Cambodia.”

He also called on Minister of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia, Phoeurng Sackona with discussions focused on heritage conservation projects and other areas of cultural cooperation.

On Sunday, Kumaran visited Ta Prohm Temple and Angkor Wat Temple in Cambodia's Siem Reap.

"Secretary (East) P. Kumaran visited Ta Prohm Temple in Siem Reap, Cambodia, where the Archaeological Survey of India is leading restoration and conservation efforts. Two phases have been successfully completed, with the third phase currently underway," Jaiswal posted on X.

The Angkor Wat Temple is the world's largest ancient temple complex in Cambodia and is a shared India-Cambodia civilisational heritage.

"Secretary (East) Shri P Kumaran visited the Angkor Wat Temple in Siem Reap, the world’s largest ancient temple complex in Cambodia and a magnificent symbol of India-Cambodia shared civilisational heritage. From 1986 to 1993, India was the first country to extend support for its restoration," Jaiswal shared in another post on X.

Kumaran also visited the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation Asian Traditional Textile Museum in Siem Reap on Saturday, Jaiswal said, adding, "The first museum of its kind in the country, it showcases rich textile traditions from the Mekong-Ganga region, highlighting shared cultural heritage."

Last week, Kumaran held a meeting with a Cambodian delegation led by Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, KHY Sovanratana, and discussed expanding cooperation in trade and investments, heritage conservation and development partnership.

Following the meeting, Jaiswal took to X and posted: "Secretary (East) P Kumaran met a Cambodian delegation led by Secretary of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, KHY Sovanratana, to review India’s capacity-building initiatives for Cambodia, including training of Cambodian diplomats at Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS), Ministry of External Affairs. They also discussed expanding cooperation in trade and investments, heritage conservation and development partnership.”

--IANS

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