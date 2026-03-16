India and Belgium have agreed to establish Strategic Dialogue: EAM Jaishankar

Brussels, March 16 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with his counterpart from Belgium, Maxime Prevot, on Monday on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, semiconductors, health, technology and innovation.

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"Started Day 2 in Brussels, meeting with FM Maxime Prevot of Belgium. Discussed intensifying our cooperation in trade & investment, semiconductors, health, technology & innovation. Agreed to establish a Strategic Dialogue," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar and Prevot had earlier met on the sidelines of Sir Bani Yas Forum last December.

Belgium was among the first European countries to establish diplomatic ties with independent India in September 1947. The bilateral ties between India and Belgium is based on shared commonalities and commitment to the rule of law, federalism and pluralism. Belgium supports India’s aspiration for permanent membership of the UNSC, according to the Indian Embassy in Belgium.

EAM Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Belgium at the invitation of European Union (EU) High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas to interact with Foreign Ministers of the 27 EU Member States at the Foreign Affairs Council Meeting.

On Sunday, EAM Jaishankar met Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos and discussed bilateral ties and situation in West Asia.

"Pleasure to meet FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus today in Brussels. Discussed ways to further strengthen our strategic partnership and exchanged views on the situation in West Asia. Holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU, appreciate Cyprus’ support in advancing European Union–India engagement," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated: "During the visit, EAM will also hold meetings with the leadership of the European Union, and his counterparts from Belgium and other EU Member States. The visit of EAM coming soon after the historic 16th India-EU Summit is expected to further deepen India’s Strategic Partnership with the European Union."

--IANS

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