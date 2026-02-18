India AI summit: World leaders call for responsible innovation and guardrails

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The India AI Impact Summit 2026 here has brought together global leaders, policymakers, and technology experts, who are highlighting both the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and the urgent need for responsible governance.

Speaking to IANS, World Food Programme (WFP) Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Carl Skau said the agency already has a strong advantage in deploying AI due to its vast data resources and global logistics network.

"We are really ahead. We already have a strategy. We have been using AI for several years," Skau said. "We have an advantage given the fact that we are the largest agency with a huge supply chain capacity. Our procurement is centralised, and we also have a lot of data, and a lot of expertise on data. Bringing that together with AI really gives us a powerful tool."

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk stressed that while AI holds enormous promise, it must be guided by ethical safeguards, warning that unchecked technological power could pose risks.

"AI has an incredible force for good, but we also need to bear in mind that it is about power, and when you exercise power, you also need guardrails and constraints," Turk said. "It is not about stifling creativity or innovation; it is about putting it on the right track, and human rights are going to do just that."

Lithuania's Economy and Innovation Minister Edvinas Griksas described the summit as a major global platform for cooperation.

"Delhi, India, is the heart of AI today. Many leaders and presidents are coming here, and we are happy to share good practices, learn more, and collaborate," he said.

Coordination Lab CEO and a Russian university professor, Anna Sytnik, praised the organisation of the event and highlighted discussions on cyber peace and AI governance. She noted strong public interest, saying sessions were filled to capacity.

The five-day summit has drawn participation from over 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including about 20 heads of state or Government and nearly 45 ministers.

This edition marks the fourth in the series, following previous summits in the United Kingdom (2023), South Korea (2024), and France (2025). Organisers said more dignitaries are expected to arrive, reinforcing the event’s emphasis on international collaboration and inclusive AI-driven development.

