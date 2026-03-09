India advises its nationals in Iran not to approach land border without prior coordination with Embassy

Tehran, March 9 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Tehran on Monday advised its nationals in Iran not to approach any of the land borders for travelling outside the country without prior coordination with the Embassy.

The Embassy said that it will not be able to help Indian nationals after they have travelled out of Iran and are not able to enter any other nation.

In the advisory issued on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran stated, "Indian nationals are hereby advised not to approach any of the land borders of Iran for travel outside the country without prior coordination with the Embassy. Any movement towards land border points should be undertaken only after obtaining explicit guidance from the Embassy."

"It may please be noted that the Embassy will not be in a position to extend assistance once individuals have exited Iranian territory and are unable to enter the third country concerned," it added.

The Embassy said that Indian nationals can contact them through emergency contact helplines or through email.

The advisory comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia which began following the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran on February 28, which led to Iran launching drone and missile attacks targetting US assets, regional capitals and allied forces in West Asia.

On Sunday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei addressed criticism about Iran's attacks on US military bases and assets in the region, terming its actions "defensive" and said that missiles are launched at Iran from neighbouring nations.

"To those who insist on ignoring the underlying justifications behind our defensive strikes against US military bases and assets in the region: Missiles are launched at Iran from the territories of neighbouring countries, and specifically near residential neighborhoods, while US fighter jets use the airspace of neighbouring countries to attack Iran, thereby endangering regional security," Baqaei posted on X.

Several nations in West Asia have criticised Iran for its attacks, terming it an escalation and a threat to regional security.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia condemned the Iranian attacks against Saudi Arabia and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members - including a number of Arab, Islamic, and friendly countries - affirming its right to take all measures to protect its security, sovereignty and safety of people. Saudi Foreign Ministry stated that continued Iranian attacks showcase further escalation, with significant impact for bilateral ties.

The targetting of civilian objects, airports, and oil facilities, stated Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry, demonstrates "a determination to threaten security and stability and to persist in blatantly violating international charters and international law."

"With regard to the statement made by the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in which he indicated that there are no plans to attack neighbouring countries and the decision had been taken by the Leadership Council, the Kingdom affirms that the Iranian side has not reflected that statement in practice, whether during the Iranian President's speech or afterwards, and has continued its attacks based on baseless claims that are not grounded in fact, including allegations that the Kingdom had previously clarified were false, namely the claim that fighter jets and refueling aircraft had departed from the Kingdom to participate in the war, while it was clarified that these aircrafts mission is to conduct air patrols to monitor and protect the airspace of the Kingdom and the GCC states from Iranian missiles and drones," read a statement posted by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry on X.

"The Kingdom affirms that the continued Iranian attacks represent further escalation, with significant implications for bilateral relations both now and in the future. The Kingdom also stresses that Iran's current actions toward our countries do not reflect wisdom or serve the interest of avoiding a widening of escalation, in which Iran would be the greatest loser," it added.

