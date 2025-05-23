In UAE, Indian delegation conveys message of harmony, tolerance and peaceful coexistence

Abu Dhabi, May 23 (IANS) The high-level all-party delegation from India led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde on Friday paid obeisance at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, BAPS Hindu Temple and Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Abu Dhabi conveying a strong message of harmony, tolerance and peaceful coexistence - the values shared and cherished by India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earlier in the day, the delegation held a meeting with Nikolay Mladenov, Director General of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy of the UAE, discussing enhancing cooperation between India and the UAE in fighting terrorism as well as radicalisation under the global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor.

“The All-party delegation led by Shrikant Eknath Shinde met Nikolay Mladenov, Director General of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. They exchanged views on furthering cooperation between India-UAE in counter-terrorism and combating radicalism,” the Indian Embassy in UAE posted on X.

The delegation on Thursday interacted with the members of the Indian Community in Abu Dhabi, conveying India’s national consensus and collective resolve against terrorism.

It also held productive discussions with Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director General, National Media Office of UAE about the role of media to counter terrorism and extremism.

The UAE has assured India that both countries will tackle terrorism together as the strong bilateral relationship extends beyond trade and culture, also encompassing security and strategic issues.

UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi - Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of Federal National Council - besides several other senior Emirati parliamentarians expressed full solidarity with India as the high-level all-party delegation from India called on them in Abu Dhabi.

As the delegation highlighted the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and efforts to cause social disharmony in India by Pakistan, Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan conveyed his deep condolences on the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attacks and said, "India and UAE will tackle terrorism together. The UAE will always stand by India."

The delegation then held substantive discussions with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of Federal National Council, underscoring the precise, measured, and non-escalatory nature of Operation Sindoor against the barbaric terrorist attack on the tourists in Kashmir on April 22.

According to the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, during the meeting, Nuaimi stressed, “India-UAE relationship is beyond trade and culture, and encompasses security and strategic issues. Terrorism is against the whole of humanity and the international community must act now.”

The delegation led by Shinde includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, and Manan Kumar Mishra, BJD's Sasmit Patra, IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer, BJP leader S.S. Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Their ongoing visit marked the beginning of India's unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan's sustained role in cross-border terrorism, including the heinous April 22 Pahalgam attack.

