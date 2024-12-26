Imran Khan: PTI Stands Firm on Prisoner Release, Judicial Commission Demand Amid Negotiations

Islamabad: As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) team spearheading the negotiations with the government is expected to meet party founder Imran Khan in Adiala jail today, the former Pakistan PM has pledged that his party will not compromise on its demands for the release of prisoners and the establishment of a judicial commission, Dawn reported.

Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Senator Allama Nasir Abbas confirmed the meeting while speaking to reporters at his residence in Islamabad on Wednesday.

In a conversation with reporters posted on his X account, Imran Khan praised the efforts of PTI's negotiation committee. Notably, Imran Khan does not have access to his social media handles.

The post reads, "To ensure that the negotiation process is meaningful, it is essential for me to engage with the negotiation team I have nominated to gain a clear understanding of the issues at hand," according to Dawn report.

Imran Khan said that PTI would postpone its civil disobedience movement if party's demands for the prisoners release and judicial probe are met. He added, "However, I fear that the government will attempt to sideline our demand for investigations into the events of May 9 and November 26. We will not allow this to happen."

Former Pakistan PM rejected the "unconstitutional decision" of the military courts. He further said, "These decisions are tarnishing Pakistan's international reputation, and such inhumane actions could subject the country to economic sanctions."

Imran Khan expressed concerns regarding the rule of law, saying that no country could develop without external and internal investment, and investment could not come without the rule of law.



Referring to mounting criticism on military trials, MWM leader Allama Nasir Abbas said, "The success of negotiations with the government will actually benefit the country because Pakistan is facing a serious image issue," Dawn reported.

He called the release of Imran Khan "imperative" to steer Pakistan out of economic and political crisis. However, he lashed out at the government, claiming that Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were 'panicking' as they were fearing "a rousing welcome by the public on the release" of Imran Khan.

The MWM leader said that the government will have to give some relief to PTI in Punjab if it wants the talks to move forward. He claimed that the permission about meeting with Imran Khan in prison was not made by the federal government, but by the 'powers that be', Dawn reported.

He stressed that it is unfortunate that the rulers in Pakistan "do not listen to the voice of the masses but the concerns of Western powers". He said that the meeting with PTI founder would also help pacify the sentiments of the majority of Pakistanis.

Pakistan's federal government has sought a charter of demands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the first round of talks between the two sides concluded in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

The meeting presided over by Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had the participation of representatives of the government and PTI. During the meeting, PTI and the federal government held talks on the current political situation.

For the meeting, the government committee included Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar, according to ARY News report.

The opposition committee comprised Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur could not attend the meeting between PTI and the federal government due to his engagement in a cabinet meeting. The next round of talks between PTI and the federal government is scheduled to be held on January 2. (ANI)