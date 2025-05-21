Important to expose Pak's proxy war against India to the world, says BJP's Sanjay Jha

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) BJP MP Sanjay Jha on Wednesday stressed the importance of exposing Pakistan's long-standing "proxy war" against India, as the rogue nation continues to fuel cross-border terrorism.

He will head to Japan on Wednesday night, leading a multi-party delegation as part of India's diplomatic counteroffensive, highlighting the country's fight against terrorism and the strategic significance of Operation Sindoor.

Jha, joined by MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal from the BJP, Abhishek Banerjee and John Barla from the Trinamool Congress, and Salman Khurshid from the Congress, will embark on a high-level mission to five key East and Southeast Asian countries -- Japan (May 22), South Korea (May 24), Singapore (May 27), Indonesia (May 28), and Malaysia (May 31).

Speaking to IANS, Jha said, "There are two things. First, the country has been facing terrorism for decades. This terrorism has always come from across the border from Pakistan. This is not a hidden thing."

"In the past, whether it was the 2008 Mumbai attacks or the Pulwama attack, India always shared all the information and invited them to join the investigation. But if we share data with the thief, can we expect justice from them? The Pakistan government itself funds the terrorists, trains them through the army, plans and executes it. This is like a proxy war against India," he said.

Referring to the recent military action, he said, "Now India has clearly said in Operation Sindoor that enough is enough. Nine terrorist camps were completely destroyed by our Air Force personnel. The pictures that are coming out have all the information. Even a state funeral was organised for the terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor, and Pakistani Army personnel attended it."

Jha reiterated India's new approach, stating, "Just like the Prime Minister has said that Operation Sindoor is the new normal, India will not tolerate terrorism, but it will continue its fight against it and end it from the roots."

Thanking the government for involving leaders across political lines, he added, "We thank the Prime Minister for involving leaders from across the political spectrum in these seven delegations. India stood united during Operation Sindoor, be it the government or the Opposition. When we go abroad, we don't represent our parties but India."

This global campaign follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and India's strong military and diplomatic response. India is sending seven delegations to 25 countries aimed at presenting evidence of Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism and reaffirming India's zero-tolerance stance.

In parallel to Jha's group, another delegation led by MP Shrikant Shinde is set to visit the UAE, Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. Meanwhile, a third group headed by DMK leader Kanimozhi will begin their mission on Thursday, travelling to Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain.

These delegations, composed of leaders from various political parties and supported by senior diplomats, are tasked with conveying India's unified and unambiguous message against terrorism and strengthening international cooperation in combating the threat.

