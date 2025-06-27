Illegal Bangladeshi migrant detained in Delhi, deportation process initiated

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) In a significant operation aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration, the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of South West District Police apprehended a Bangladeshi national who had been living illegally in India for the past 15 years.

The accused, identified as Ohid, a resident of Brahmin Chiran, PO-Wari, Jatrabari, Dhaka, Bangladesh, had entered India unlawfully and managed to reside in Delhi by adopting a fake identity.

According to an official Press release issued by the South West District Police, a dedicated team was formed under the leadership of Inspector Ram Kumar, incharge AATS/SWD, and supervision of ACP Operations Vijay Kumar.

The team, which included ASI Vinod Kumar, HC Mohit, HC Narender, and HC Hariom, was tasked with gathering Intelligence on illegal migrants and ensuring vigilance in the district.

Their proactive patrolling and Intelligence-gathering efforts led to a tip-off received on June 24, 2025, indicating the presence of an illegal Bangladeshi national in the Vasant Kunj area.

Acting swiftly on the information, the team located the suspect, who initially presented Indian identity documents, an Aadhaar card and a Driving Licence, under the name Mohd Rohit Sekh, claiming to be a resident of Nadia district, West Bengal.

However, during sustained questioning, the individual confessed to being a Bangladeshi citizen who had illegally crossed the border into India around 15 years ago with the assistance of an unidentified person.

Further investigation led to the recovery of his original Bangladeshi documents, including a national ID card and a passport in the name of Ohid.

Following thorough verification and completion of legal formalities, the accused was detained at Police Station Vasant Kunj South.

A fresh deportation process has been initiated with the help of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi.

In the Press release, the South West District Police stated, "The team of AATS, South West District has done commendable work by tracing/apprehending one Bangladeshi national residing illegally in Delhi... A fresh deportation process was initiated with the help of FRRO, Delhi after completing all codal formalities."

--IANS

rs/rad