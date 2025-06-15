If we are attacked, full strength of US forces will come down on you: Trump warns Iran

New York: US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran on Sunday, as hostilities between Iran and Israel escalated into a third consecutive day of cross-border attacks, clarifying that the US had no involvement in the latest strikes but cautioned that any provocation against American interests would be met with overwhelming force.

Taking to the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight. If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before. However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"

Tensions in the Middle East have dramatically escalated following a series of mutual strikes between Iran and Israel.

On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed that it had launched a wide-ranging assault on Iranian military targets, including the headquarters of the Iranian Defence Ministry and the SPND, a key nuclear research facility. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the operation also targeted a site where Iran allegedly concealed its nuclear archives.

In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for a counterattack aimed at Israel’s energy infrastructure and jet fuel production facilities.

Air raid sirens were reported across major Israeli cities, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, indicating the severity of the Iranian strikes.

The latest exchange follows the launch of Operation “Rising Lion” by Israel on Friday, which targeted Iran’s nuclear and military installations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the campaign, asserting that it was essential to "roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival". He added, “This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

Amid the growing unrest, Trump reiterated his longstanding stance that Iran should seek diplomatic engagement with the United States over its nuclear ambitions. “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left,” he warned.

--IANS