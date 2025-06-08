If my voice brought India's issues to forefront, that’s my service to nation: Priyanka Chaturvedi

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has strongly defended India’s recent global anti-terror outreach mission across Europe, calling it both timely and necessary to expose the global threat posed by Pakistan-backed terrorism.

Chaturvedi was part of the high-level All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad under “Operation Sindoor Outreach,” which presented India’s firm stance against cross-border terrorism and garnered international support.

Reflecting on the trip, Chaturvedi said the delegation had a clear mission: “That was my responsibility. And if my speeches have influenced people and brought the country’s issues to the forefront, I consider it my service to the nation.”

She added, “I hope that in near future, the European nations, because my group toured six countries—will understand that the terrorism we have been enduring for decades is now reaching their homes.”

The delegation visited France, Italy, Denmark, the UK, Belgium, and Germany. During the tour, Indian MPs met foreign lawmakers, think tanks, and diaspora groups to raise awareness about radicalization and safe havens for terror groups operating from Pakistan.

Chaturvedi highlighted the growing threat of radicalisation abroad, saying: “The way indoctrination and radicalization are taking place, and everyone's wires are connected to Pakistan, whether it's Al-Qaeda, Jaish-e-Mohammed, or Lashkar-e-Taiba, everyone lives in safe houses there. They are protected.”

She emphasised that, “It was a successful trip where we were able to keep the country’s interests safe.”

Responding to political criticism that sending delegations abroad was a waste of public money, Chaturvedi hit back: “Many leaders are saying that sending foreign delegations was a waste of money and time. I hope they will take a debriefing from their own party members who were also part of these delegations, ask them what was discussed, how it was said, and what their role was.”

When asked about her passionate speeches and even mimicry of Pakistani political figures like Hina Rabbani Khar or Bilawal Bhutto (referred to as "Minamal Bhutto" in some circles), Chaturvedi firmly rooted her motivation in personal experience.

“After 26/11, the terrorist attack in Mumbai, I was deeply affected and came into politics. I know how many homes are destroyed because of terrorism. How many women struggle to manage households. Terrorism tries to destroy businesses and the country’s stability.”

The Operation Sindoor Outreach initiative helped India draw sharper international attention to terrorism and its sources like Pakistan, and has provided a unified national narrative on the global stage.

--IANS

rs/mr