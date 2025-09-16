IAEA conference urges protection of nuclear non-proliferation scheme

Vienna, Sep 16 (IANS) The 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) opened in Vienna, focusing on the peaceful use of nuclear energy and technology and the urgent need to protect the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

In a message delivered by Ghada Waly, director-general of the United Nations (UN) Office at Vienna, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the IAEA plays a vital role in ensuring nuclear science and technology are used solely for peaceful purposes. "Together, we can ensure that these tools advance development and safeguard humanity," the message said, urging continued efforts to eliminate the threat of nuclear proliferation.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told the conference it is convening at a pivotal moment, citing terrorism, armed conflicts and the erosion of nuclear norms amid widening global inequality. He said he had informed the UN Security Council that the global nuclear non-proliferation regime is under significant strain and requires protection, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 2,500 participants, including representatives of IAEA member states, international organizations and non-governmental organizations, are attending the meeting, which runs through September 19.

Delegates will review the agency's 2024 Annual Report and 2026 budget and discuss issues ranging from nuclear science and applications to safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine, the Middle East and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Earlier on Monday, Rafael Grossi posted on X, "We are also seeing a “return to realism” on nuclear power. The numbers speak for themselves: by 2050, nuclear capacity is expected to be as much as 2.5 times. Nearly 40 countries are developing nuclear power, some for the first time. And for the first time, the @WorldBank is ready to support nuclear projects. Later this year, we’ll bring that message to #COP30 in Belem, Brazil."

