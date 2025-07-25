Human rights group slam Pakistan as cases of enforced disappearances rise in Balochistan

Quetta, July 25 (IANS) As the cycle of persecution of Baloch civilians continues, Majid Baloch was forcibly disappeared by Pakistan-backed death squads from Kech district in Balochistan in an ongoing wave of enforced disappearance across the province, a leading human rights group said on Friday.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, mentioned that Majid is the younger brother of Haatir Baloch, who was also abducted from his home on June 3 under similar circumstances, and whose whereabouts remain unknown till now.

“The Baloch family originally hails from Gadagi, a village in the Balgatar area, from where they were forcibly displaced due to continuous military operations and state pressure. Despite their displacement, the family continues to face targetting and harassment, enduring repeated trauma and insecurity," the human rights body stated.

Meanwhile, Paank on Friday strongly condemned the arbitrary arrest of Shalee Baloch, an organiser of the Baloch Women Forum, along with her companions by the Gwadar police in Balochistan and demanded their immediate release.

"They were peacefully conducting an awareness campaign in Surbandar for an upcoming event scheduled on July 27 at the Gwadar Press Club. This unlawful action is yet another attempt to suppress the voices of Baloch women and civil society," the human rights body stated.

Furthermore, the rights body highlighted that Pakistan's crimes against Baloch youth continue unabated, with three Baloch individuals forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in different parts of Balochistan between July 20 and July 23.

The victims include Shoaib Baloch, abducted on July 20 in Panjgur District, Dil Jaan, abducted on July 22 from Minaz Tehsil Buleda in Kech, by Pakistan-backed death squad. Additionally, Qamber Noor was forcibly disappeared on July 23 from his shop in the Jusak area of Turbat in Kech district of the province.

Paank strongly condemned “this ongoing policy of enforced disappearances and systematic repression in Balochistan”.

“The targeting of civilians, particularly youth, by state forces and affiliated death squads is a grave violation of human rights and international law,” the rights body stated.

Paank called on international human rights organisations and the United Nations to intervene and hold Pakistan accountable for its systematic campaign of enforced disappearances and repression in Balochistan.

--IANS

scor/as