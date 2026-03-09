Houston tribute to ‘Vande Mataram’ at 150

Washington, March 9 (IANS) The Consulate General of India in Houston hosted a cultural evening to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the iconic national song composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

Read More

The event was organised in collaboration with the Center for Indian Classical Music of Houston (CICMH), Vallabh Priti Seva Samaj (VPSS) Haveli, and several Indo-American cultural organisations.

More than 800 members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India attended the programme.

The celebration began with a high-energy performance by HMM Moraya Dhol Tasha Pathak. Their rhythmic beats set the tone for the evening and infused the gathering with vibrant energy.

The formal musical segment opened with a Veena performance by artists of the Metroplex Tamil Sangham. The recital created a devotional atmosphere and reflected India’s classical musical tradition.

A disciple of Vidushi Rajarajeshwary Bhatt then presented a Carnatic classical rendition of Vande Mataram. The performance reflected the southern classical style.

Students of Maestro Suman Ghosh followed with Marathi patriotic songs. Their performance included Sagara Pran Talmalala, a well-known patriotic poem by B. D. Savarkar.

The programme then moved to Bengal’s musical tradition. Artists from the Tagore Society of Houston performed pieces reflecting the literary and musical heritage of the region where Vande Mataram originated.

The evening concluded with a Hindustani classical performance by artists of CICMH. The performance was presented under the guidance of Maestro Pandit Suman Ghosh. The programme ended with a rendition of Vande Mataram in Desh Rag.

The evening was narrated by Shashikala Ghosh. Her commentary connected the performances and guided the audience through the different musical traditions.

In his opening remarks, Consul General D.C. Manjunath thanked the participating organisations, artists, volunteers, and community leaders. He also reflected on the role of Vande Mataram in India’s freedom movement and its continuing message of unity, devotion, and love for the motherland.

A special exhibition on Vande Mataram was displayed at the venue. It highlighted the song’s history and its place in India’s national consciousness.

The Consulate also set up a Consular Information Desk. Officials provided information on key consular services and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora. The Consulate expressed thanks to Deep Foods for supporting the event and to the participating organisations and performers.

--IANS

lkj/rs