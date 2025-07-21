Hong Kong cancels tropical cyclone alarms as typhoon Wipha leaves

Hong Kong, July 21 (IANS) The Hong Kong Observatory on Monday morning cancelled all warning signals for tropical cyclones as Wipha, the sixth typhoon of this year, left the city.

Transportation services are resuming in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong link road of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge reopened to all vehicles from midnight on Monday, said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

Airport Authority Hong Kong said the three runways and all apron facilities at the Hong Kong International Airport are functioning well. Many flights were rescheduled on Sunday due to the typhoon. From 8:00 p.m. Sunday to 6:00 a.m. On Monday, a total of 120 flights arrived and 114 departed.

The Hong Kong Observatory forecast rainstorms and big waves on Monday in the wake of the typhoon and alerted residents to stay vigilant and stay away from the coasts, Xinhua news agency reported.

By 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, when Wipha made a second landfall near Hailing Island in Yangjiang, 33 residents had received treatment at public hospitals for injuries caused by rainstorms, local data showed.

The landfall happened at around 8:15 p.m. as a strong tropical storm, after first landing at around 5:50 p.m. near Haiyan Town of Jiangmen City in Guangdong.

According to the Hainan Meteorological Service, Typhoon Wipha intensified from a tropical storm to a strong tropical storm in the early hours of Saturday. At 8 a.m., its centre was located in the northeastern part of the South China Sea, approximately 930 kilometres east of Wenchang City of Hainan.

Due to its impact, most sea areas and land regions in Hainan experienced rainstorms and strong winds.

Additionally, Guangdong maintained specialised rescue vessels and helicopters, along with high-power tugboats and cleanup vessels on standby.

