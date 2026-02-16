History doesn't forgive oppressive rulers: Pakistan Oppn outcry over medical care for Imran Khan intensifies

Quetta, Feb 16 (IANS) Majlis Wahdat-i-Mulimeen's (MWM) provincial leader Allama Ali Hasnain Husaini slammed the Pakistani government over its response to peaceful sit-ins led by top opposition leaders and stressed that authorities would face full responsibility if the protesters face any harm, local media reported on Monday.

Husaini criticised the denial of food, water and essential medicines to Senate Opposition leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri and National Assembly Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, terming it "an undemocratic and inhuman act," Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

While addressing a press conference, Husaini said that basic necessities were not being given to the senior political leaders for the past three days. He mentioned the health risks faced by Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri.

He stressed that Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri is holding a peaceful struggle while suffering from diabetes. He stated, "Uninterrupted access to his medications is a basic human right."

He warned that authorities would bear full responsibility if leaders faced any harm due to government restrictions, Dawn reported.

Allama Ali Hasnain Husaini termed the government's behaviour in Islamabad incompetent and announced that protests against the government's actions, including in Balochistan, would continue.

He said, "History does not forgive oppressive rulers," adding that the current "inhumane measures would have consequences."

Opposition lawmakers sit-in outside the Parliament House and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa house continued for the third day on Sunday as protesters demanded that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan be provided medical treatment for his eye condition.

The protest started on Friday and has continued despite assurances from the government, Pakistan's other leading daily, The Express Tribune, reported.

Lawmakers, led by Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas, announced that the sit-in would continue until Khan was taken for specialist care.

Protesters have cited reports that his right-eye vision has reduced and called for treatment in the presence of his family and personal doctors.

The police have placed barbed wire and blocked access routes to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, and media personnel have not been allowed in the protest sites. Protesters said basic necessities like food and water were constrained for lawmakers inside Parliament House.

In a medical report submitted to the Supreme Court, Imran Khan has claimed that he has only 15 per cent vision left in his right eye.

A seven-page report submitted by PTI lawyer Salman Safdar to the Supreme Court regarding his visit to Adiala Jail stated, "According to the Petitioner (Imran), he was diagnosed with a blood clot that caused severe damage, and despite the treatment administered [including an injection], he has been left with only 15 per cent vision in his right eye."

The court had appointed Safdar as amicus curiae (friend of the court), ordering him to meet Imran Khan and submit a report on February 11, Pakistan's leading Geo News network reported.

Imran Khan was recently taken to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for an eye procedure, with PTI saying that neither the party founder's family nor party leadership was informed regarding his treatment.

--IANS

akl/sd/