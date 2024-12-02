Hindus protest in Montreal against Bangladesh in solidarity with ISKCON

Montreal [Canada]: Bangladeshi Hindus in Montreal, Canada organised a protest in solidarity with ISKCON Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Canadian Bangladeshi Hindus urged the Government to press the interim Bangladeshi Government to respect minorities' rights in Bangladesh.

The protesters chanted slogans demanding safety for minorities.

"Peace and fraternity. We want peace. We want justice. We want to bring an end to the ongoing violence on the minority Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. What is happening? Have you seen?" a member of the Bangladeshi diaspora told ANI.

A protester, while talking to ANI, said that fundamentalists have been let loose in the country, and are taking over institutions.

"So you're asking me what's going on in Bangladesh? Well, there was a coup d'etat on August 5th, and the army took over, and they brought in Muhammad Yunus to be a smile face, but they let loose the gangs of Muslim fundamentalists to run in the streets, to attack people, to attack people in the courts. They're taking over the institutions, the educational institutions. So it's not a very pretty situation. They're attacking minority communities; they're also attacking people who were anywhere connected with the Awami League or with any of the other parties in their alliance. So this is a military government," he said.

Neil Obermann, a Conservative Party candidate who had joined the protests, said he was not a Bangladeshi, but an ally. He said that hate is not acceptable anywhere, and that is why he is protesting.

"I'm here today because hate is not acceptable anywhere by anybody for any reason and what you see here today is strong community. I'm not from your community but I'm from a community that also suffers as a result of hate. Hate doesn't help us and that's why coming out, being strong, sending a message that we will not tolerate this is the only message. Every time I come out to an event I say the same thing. What happens to one community happens to another community. Be strong, stand tall and make sure people hear your voice," he said.

The recent arrest of Spiritual preacher Chinmoy Krishan Das on charges of alleged sedition in Bangladesh has given rise to widespread protests against the interim government with minority grous accusing it of ignoring them. (ANI)