High-level US delegation strengthens defence ties with visit to Indian Army's Western Command HQ

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) In a significant display of deepening military cooperation between India and the United States, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel J Paparo, visited the headquarters of the Indian Army's Western Command on Monday.

Read More

The visit was important as the growing strategic alignment between the two nations amid evolving security challenges in the region.

The delegation engaged in substantive discussions with Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, the Army Commander of Western Command.

According to an official post from the Indian Army's Western Command on X, the talks focused on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front.

On February 16, 2026, the Indian Army Western Command posted the following on X: "US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and SINDOPACOM Commander, Adm Samuel J Paparo, visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, Army Commander, Western Command, on strategic security dynamics along India’s Western Front.”

The American visitors received a comprehensive briefing on the operational preparedness of the formation, its distinguished legacy of service, the execution of Operation Sindoor, and the broader contributions of the Indian Army to nation-building efforts and regional stability.

The Western Front, overseen by the Chandigarh-based headquarters, holds critical responsibility for safeguarding India's borders, particularly along the frontier with Pakistan.

The briefing highlighted the command's readiness to address contemporary threats, including advancements in drone warfare and other emerging domains, while drawing on historical successes to inform future strategies.

The post further said: “The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective including operational preparedness, distinguished legacy, execution of Op SINDOOR and pivotal role being played by the Indian Army in nation-building and strengthening regional stability."

This engagement comes at a time when India and the United States are advancing their defence partnership under frameworks such as the recently formalized ten-year Defence Framework Agreement.

Ambassador Gor, who arrived in Chandigarh earlier in the day expressing anticipation for the visit, has emphasized the limitless potential of bilateral ties.

Admiral Paparo's presence, representing the US Indo-Pacific Command, signals Washington's commitment to enhancing interoperability and shared security interests in the broader Indo-Pacific landscape, with implications extending to stability along India's western borders.

Lieutenant General Katiyar, a seasoned officer with extensive operational experience, led the interactions, providing insights into the Indian Army's multifaceted role beyond conventional defence.

This includes contributions to disaster response, infrastructure development in border areas, and fostering community trust, all of which bolster national resilience and regional peace.

The visit gain significance to boost mutual confidence in addressing common challenges through dialogue, intelligence sharing, and joint preparedness.

As both countries navigate complex geopolitical environments, such high-level military exchanges are seen as vital for building trust and capability alignment.

The delegation's itinerary also includes further engagements in India, with Admiral Paparo scheduled to proceed to Bengaluru, indicating continued momentum in defence diplomacy.

--IANS

sktr/pgh