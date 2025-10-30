Helpless Afghan refugees raise alarm over Pakistan's crackdown and forced deportations

Kabul, Oct 30 (IANS) As Pakistan intensifies arrests and forced deportations, Afghan refugees have voiced concerns over escalating challenges and growing fear amid the ongoing crackdown, local media reported on Thursday.

They alleged that the Pakistani police have recently made announcements in some mosques warning that anyone assisting the refugees, including by renting homes or shops in Pakistan, would be considered a criminal by the government.

"A large number of Afghan refugees, including children, women, and the elderly, have been held in Pakistani detention centres for over 15 days, living in extremely harsh conditions," Afghanistan's leading media outlet TOLO News quoted Atiqullah Mansoor, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan, as saying.

Meanwhile, several other refugees stated that, along with demolishing shelters, the Pakistani government has stepped up arrests and forced deportations.

They urged the Pakistani government to suspend the demolition of their homes and allow them to stay in Pakistan, at least through the winter.

"Winter has already started. Many of the remaining homes of Afghan refugees here have been demolished. We urge the Pakistani government to stop destroying the rest of the homes, because otherwise, refugees will be left without shelter and with nowhere to go. On top of that, the government has warned locals not to rent homes to Afghan refugees, or they will face legal consequences," said another Afghan refugee in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a migrant rights activist, Nazar Nazari, said, "The solution to this crisis lies in diplomatic negotiations between the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan, negotiations that must aim to stop home demolitions and prevent forced deportations. In parallel, coordination with international organisations is essential to provide shelter, food, healthcare, and job opportunities. Implementing such strategies can help reduce pressure on refugees and make the return process more humane and sustainable."

Local media on Wednesday reported that Islamabad police carried out raids at Afghan refugee homes overnight, arresting several men who did not have valid visas and sparking fear among families who fled Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in 2021.

During the late-night operations, police targetted Afghan refugees in F-17 and Faisal Town neighbourhoods of Islamabad. They arrested several people accused of not having proper documentation.

The police raids at Afghan refugee homes come amid escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul after Pakistani forces carried out cross-border operations in Afghanistan.

