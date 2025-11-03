Hegseth arrives in South Korea, set for joint DMZ visit with Defence Minister Ahn

Osan Air Base/Seoul, Nov 3 (IANS) US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth landed at Osan Air Base in South Korea on Monday for talks with Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back on possibly readjusting the alliance of the two nations, with the two defense chiefs set to visit the tense border with North Korea.

The planned joint visit by Ahn and Hegseth to the Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas would mark the first such visit by the allies' defense chiefs since October 2017.

As part his two-day visit to South Korea, Hegseth is expected to meet Korean and American troops stationed at the DMZ and visit Camp Humphreys, a sprawling US military base some 65 kilometers south of Seoul, to thank service members and families, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Ahn and Hegseth will jointly hold the allies' annual defence dialogue, called the Security Consultative Meeting, on Tuesday to discuss a range of alliance issues, such as their policy coordination on North Korea and combined defence posture.

The 250-kilometer-long DMZ is a buffer zone between Seoul and Pyongyang, which technically remain at war as the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

This year's meeting may include discussions on key alliance and security issues, including the "strategic flexibility" of U.S. forces stationed in South Korea as well as Seoul's push to retake wartime operational control (OPCON) from Washington.

Both sides are also widely expected to consult on Seoul's push to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine following relevant discussions between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump in their summit talks last week.

South Korea has vowed to regain OPCON from Washington within South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's five-year term that ends in 2030.

Hegseth has called Seoul's push for OPCON transfer "great" and described South Korea as a "combat credible" partner, while noting the need for allies to take greater security responsibilities.

In response, Ahn has said he will make the "utmost" efforts to ensure the retaking of OPCON from Washington while maintaining a strong and steadfast alliance.

