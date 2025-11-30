'Heartwarming to see deep connection to sacred Buddha relics': PM Modi recalls Bhutan visit

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his reflections on his recent visit to Bhutan, highlighting how the people there expressed gratitude to India for sending sacred Buddha relics to their country -- a gesture he described as a moment of pride for him.

Addressing the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said, "A few weeks ago, I visited Bhutan. Such trips provide opportunities for different types of interactions and discussions. During this trip, I met the King of Bhutan, the current King's father, who has also been a King himself, the Prime Minister and others. In the course of the tour, I heard everyone mention one thing; everyone was expressing gratitude to the Indians for sending Buddhist relics there… the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha. Whenever I heard that, my heart swelled with pride."

PM Modi visited Bhutan from November 11 to 12, during which he joined Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk in seeking blessings from the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha amid a rousing welcome given by the local monks at Thimphu's Tashichhodzong.

The relics were sent for exposition as a special gesture from the people of India to Bhutan to honour the Fourth King's 70th birth anniversary and the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Buddhism is a shared heritage between India and Bhutan. A number of Bhutanese pilgrims travel to Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Sikkim, Udayagiri, Sarnath and other Buddhist sites in India.

The Prime Minister said that similar enthusiasm for the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha has been observed in many other countries.

"Just last month, these sacred relics were taken from the National Museum to Kalmykia, Russia. Buddhism holds special significance there. I was told that a large number of people, even from remote parts of Russia, came over to see them. The relics have also been taken to Mongolia, Vietnam, and Thailand. Huge enthusiasm has been witnessed everywhere. Even the King of Thailand visited to have Darshan," he said.

"It is heartwarming to see such a deep connection to the sacred relics of Bhagwan Buddha across the world. It gives one joy to hear how such initiatives become a medium to connect people across the world," PM Modi added.

