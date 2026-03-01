Haley backs US-Israel strikes, Mamdani warns of war

Washington, March 1 (IANS) Indian American leaders sharply diverged after US and Israeli military strikes on Iran, with former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley calling it a “history-defining moment” and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani warning of a “catastrophic escalation”.

FBI Director Kash Patel said federal agents were on “high alert” to guard against threats at home.

Haley described the military action as both consequential and necessary. “You know, I will say this is one a history defining moment, but this is also a legacy-defining moment for President Trump and the Trump administration,” she told Fox News in an interview.

“This was something that needed to happen. Our prayers are first to the innocents on the ground,” she added.

Calling it “a war of good versus evil,” Haley said US forces would have moved swiftly to disable communications among Iranian leaders and target missile launchers. She said the action showed that diplomacy had failed. “They attempted to do diplomacy, and the Iranian regime did what they always do. They lie, they cheat, they never tell the truth,” she said.

Haley argued the strikes would send a wider message. “Don’t forget what China and Russia are watching right now,” she said, adding that the show of force would make adversaries “take a second look at the Trump administration”.

In New York, Mamdani took a starkly different view. “Today’s military strikes on Iran — carried out by the United States and Israel — mark a catastrophic escalation in an illegal war of aggression,” he wrote on X. “Bombing cities. Killing civilians. Opening a new theater of war. Americans do not want this.”

He said voters were focused on domestic concerns. “They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis. They want peace.”

Mamdani said city authorities were taking precautions. “I have been in contact with our Police Commissioner and emergency management officials. We are taking proactive steps, including increasing coordination across agencies and enhancing patrols of sensitive locations out of an abundance of caution.”

He also addressed Iranian Americans directly. “You are part of the fabric of this city — you are our neighbors, small business owners, students, artists, workers, and community leaders. You will be safe here.”

At the federal level, Patel said the bureau was intensifying vigilance. “FBI personnel are fully engaged on the situation overseas. Last night I instructed our Counterterrorism and intelligence teams to be on high alert and mobilize all assisting security assets needed,” he posted.

“Our JTTFs throughout the country are working 24/7, as always, to address and disrupt any potential threats to the homeland,” Patel added. He urged the public to “report anything that may seem suspicious to law enforcement — 1-800-CALL-FBI and http://tips.fbi.gov.”

