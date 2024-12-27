Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, Key Figure in 26/11 Mumbai Attacks, Passes Away at 69

Islamabad: Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, who was involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attack, passed away due to a heart attack, Samaa TV reported on Friday. Makki was undergoing treatment in a hospital.

He was born on December 10, 1954 (alternate 1948).

Makki had occupied various leadership roles within Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). He had also played a role in raising funds for LeT operations.

According to the United Nations, he served as head of LeT's foreign relations department and member of Shura (governing body). He is brother-in-law of LeT Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

Makki was involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalizing youth to violence and planning attacks in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was involved in some of the prominent attacks including Red Fort on December 22, 2000; attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Rampur on January 1, 2008; 26/11 Mumbai attack, attack on CRPF camp in Srinagar on February 12-13, 2018; Baramulla attack on May 30, 2018; and Bandipora attack on August 7, 2018.

On November 4, 2010, the US Department of the Treasury had designated Makki as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. As a result of this designation, among other consequences, all property, and interests in property, of Makki that were subject to US jurisdiction were blocked, and US persons were generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with Makki.

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs had said that Makki supervised the Improvised Explosive Device Explosion on May 7, 2006 inside Odeon theatre, RTC Cross Road, Chikkadpally Police Station, Hyderabad, causing injuries to four persons.

Makki was arrested on May 15, 2019 by the Pakistan government and was under house arrest in Lahore. In 2020, a Pakistani court convicted Makki of terrorism financing and sentenced him to prison. (ANI)