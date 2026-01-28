H-1B attacks risk harming India-US ties: Warner

Washington, Jan 28 (IANS) Rhetoric and policy uncertainty around the H-1B visa programme risk damaging India-US relations and undermining confidence among skilled workers and businesses at a sensitive moment in bilateral ties, a senior US lawmaker has warned.

Mark Warner, Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, told IANS in an exclusive interview that recent announcements targeting the H-1B programme had created confusion and anxiety, particularly among Indian professionals and companies.

“It again seems to be a large announcement,” Warner said, referring to proposed changes to the programme. He noted uncertainty over whether a proposed $100,000 fee would be a one-time charge or recurring. “The administration did say it’s a one-time fee, but to my knowledge, I’m not sure where the implementation is,” he said.

Warner said this pattern of headline announcements followed by delayed details was familiar. “So often with Mr. Trump’s administration, he makes a big announcement, but then the details take a long time in coming,” he said.

He acknowledged that the H-1B system has flaws and needs reform. “There are areas where we should have H-1B reform,” Warner said, adding that some companies have misused the programme. “There are companies, Indian and American companies, who use this as a labor arbitrage.”

Warner said such practices were unfair to US workers. “You can bring a talented worker over at a much cheaper price, that is not fair to the American workforce,” he said.

However, he strongly defended the broader value of the programme. Warner said many sectors of the US economy depend on skilled foreign talent. “There are many places where you there aren’t just American talent,” he said.

He said H-1B visa holders have played a critical role in the US economy. “These H-1B visa holders and many who’ve gone on to get green cards have made enormous contributions to this country,” Warner said.

Warner warned that aggressive rhetoric could have diplomatic consequences. He linked immigration policy to broader strains in India-US relations, alongside trade disputes and tariffs. “It concerns me,” he said, referring to the combined impact of tariffs and attacks on the visa programme.

He said India’s global position has changed and must be recognised. “India has arrived as a mature, major world player,” Warner said, arguing that policies perceived as punitive could push New Delhi to explore alternatives.

Warner also pointed to the Indian American diaspora as a stabilising force in the relationship. He said many in the community were questioning why India appeared to be singled out. “Even folks who were supportive of Mr. Trump are now saying, ‘Why does India seem to be picked on more than other nations?’” he said.

He warned that damage to trust would not be easy to repair. “Trust is broken very easily and it’s very hard to repair,” Warner said.

The H-1B programme has long been a cornerstone of US technology, healthcare, and research sectors, with Indian professionals forming the largest share of recipients. For India-US ties, analysts say immigration policy carries symbolic weight, shaping perceptions of openness, partnership, and long-term strategic intent.

--IANS

lkj/rs