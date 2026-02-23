Guyana Vice-President lauds India's rapid progress in digital governance

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan held a meeting with his Guyanese counterpart Bharrat Jagdeo in New Delhi on Monday, discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the voice of the Global South at international forums, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

"Vice-President of Guyana, H.E. Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, called on the Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi today. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India–Guyana ties across diverse sectors. Dr. Jagdeo appreciated the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and India’s rapid progress in digital governance and financial inclusion through UPI, and both sides discussed the possibility of extending similar models to Guyana. The Guyanese delegation also expressed interest in India’s e-Migrate platform and the ITEC programme," the Vice President's Office posted on X after the meeting.

"The Vice-Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the voice of the Global South at international platforms, including the UNSC and the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea. Both leaders also shared their mutual passion for cricket and acknowledged Guyana’s contribution to the game," it added.

Jagdeo arrived in New Delhi last week to attend the AI Impact Summit hosted by India from February 16-20. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai welcomed him at the airport on February 17. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that Jagdeo's visit to India will further strengthen the historic and multifaceted bilateral ties.

Last month, Guyana President Irfaan Ali had extended warm wishes to PM Narendra Modi and people of India on Republic Day. He noted that India, as world's largest democracy, continues to champion the interests and aspirations of developing states on the global stage.

"On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day of the Republic of India, we extend warm congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of India as they commemorate the adoption of their Constitution and the enduring ideals it enshrines," Irfaan Ali had posted on X on January 26.

"India’s freedom struggle and its peaceful transition from colonial rule ignited hope across the developing world, inspiring generations of nations to claim their sovereignty and shape their own destinies. As the world’s largest democracy, India continues to champion the interests and aspirations of developing states on the global stage," he added.

President Ali stated that Guyana values its bond with India and noted that the ties between two nations have matured into a strong partnership based in mutual respect and cooperation in diverse sectors.

"Guyana proudly values its deep and historic bonds with India, forged through ties of history, blood and a common commitment to democracy and development. These relations have matured into a strong partnership grounded in mutual respect and cooperation across diverse sectors," he posted on X.

