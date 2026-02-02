Gujarat delegation to showcase sacred Devnimori relics in Sri Lanka

Vadodara/Gandhinagar, Feb 3 (IANS) Gujarat will take centre stage in India's cultural diplomacy as senior officials from the state lead the Indian delegation for the exposition of the sacred Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha in Sri Lanka.

The Relics, currently housed at The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Vadodara, will be on public display at the Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo from February 4 to 10, returning to India on February 11, government officials said on Monday.

The delegation will be led by the Governor Acharya Devvrat and the Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, accompanied by senior monks and officials.

The Relics will travel aboard a special Indian Air Force aircraft with full state honours, reflecting the reverence accorded to India's cultural and spiritual heritage.

The delegation will participate in ceremonial, religious, and official events in Colombo, including the inauguration of the exposition and exhibitions showcasing India's Buddhist legacy.

The Devnimori Relics originate from the Devnimori archaeological site in Gujarat's Aravalli district, near Shamlaji.

Excavated in 1957 by archaeologist S.N. Chowdhry, the site revealed significant Buddhist structures and relics dating to the early centuries of the Common Era.

The Relics include a green schist casket inscribed in Brahmi and Sanskrit, reading "dashabala sharira nilay" -- the abode of the Buddha's bodily relic.

Inside, a copper box contains holy ashes, silk cloth, beads, and a gold-coated silver-copper bottle.

The items are preserved in an air-tight glass desiccator with a cotton base to prevent deterioration.

The exposition at Colombo's Gangaramaya Temple, one of Sri Lanka's most prominent Buddhist institutions, is expected to draw devotees from across the country.

The initiative highlights Gujarat's historical and cultural significance in Buddhism and its contemporary role in supporting India's civilisational diplomacy.

By sharing the Devnimori Relics, India reinforces its longstanding spiritual and cultural ties with Sri Lanka, while Gujarat's leadership in the delegation emphasises the state's unique contribution to preserving Buddhist heritage and fostering people-to-people connections between the two nations.

