Greek PM warns of worsening water shortages amid climate change

Athens, July 24 (IANS) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned that the country is facing a worsening water scarcity crisis due to climate change, as water levels in key reservoirs continue to drop sharply, local media reported Thursday.

According to Kathimerini English edition, Mitsotakis made the remarks on Wednesday during a cabinet meeting focused on long-term water management.

He said reservoir levels supplying Athens have fallen by more than 50 per cent since 2022, placing Greece 19th globally for water scarcity risk, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"Water reserves in Attica have decreased dramatically, and dam levels are at historic lows, affecting both supply and energy generation," he noted.

Greece, located in southern Europe's climate-vulnerable zone, saw its warmest winter and summer on record last year, with some regions experiencing months without rain.

To address the crisis, Mitsotakis said over 1,200 water management projects are underway, including desalination, water recycling, and the use of coastal springs. Plans also include merging indebted local water providers to improve efficiency.

Water loss from ageing infrastructure remains a major challenge. Nearly 50 per cent of drinking water is lost due to pipe leaks and theft -- twice the European Union's average, official data show.

"This is a national priority. Urgent reforms are needed to ensure water security for the decades ahead," Mitsotakis emphasised.

Earlier in April, Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a 45-day extension to the deadline for clearing overgrown vegetation on private properties, as part of the country's efforts to better prepare for what is expected to be another challenging wildfire season.

Mitsotakis underscored the need for public cooperation in clearing plots of land, calling it a critical line of defence that had proven effective in protecting homes and aiding firefighting efforts last year, when the country experienced devastating fires.

Greece battled a spate of deadly wildfires last year, including a massive blaze that forced thousands to flee their homes and reached the suburbs of Athens before it was brought under control. Enhanced interagency coordination and investment in early warning systems are central to the 2025 fire response plan.

