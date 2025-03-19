Google Gemini introduces Audio Overview, Canvas features

Washington: Google's Gemini team has announced the launch of two new features: Audio Overview and Canvas.

These innovative tools are designed to enhance the user experience and provide new ways to interact with documents and coding projects.

According to GSM Arena, Audio Overview is a feature that transforms uploaded documents into audio podcasts, presented by two AI hosts.

This technology was first introduced in Google's NotebookLM and is now available to all Gemini users, regardless of their subscription plan.

However, it's currently only available in English, with support for additional languages promised "soon".

To create an Audio Overview, users simply need to upload documents or slides on various topics and click the suggestion chip that appears above the prompt bar.

According to GSM Arena, the podcast will be generated within a few minutes and can be easily shared, downloaded, and accessed on the web and mobile app.

Google suggests using Audio Overview for class notes, research papers, email threads, and reports generated by Deep Research.

In addition to Audio Overview, Gemini is also introducing Canvas, an interactive space designed to simplify the process of creating, refining, and sharing work.

Canvas allows users to generate high-quality first drafts effortlessly and perfect their work with Gemini's feedback.

Gemini provides quick editing tools to adjust tone, length, and formatting, making it ideal for seamless collaboration.

Once the work is complete, users can export the Canvas to Google Docs with a single click.

Canvas also supports coding, streamlining the process of transforming coding ideas into working prototypes for web apps, Python scripts, games, and simulations.

Developers can quickly create initial working versions of their projects, and students can use Canvas to learn coding concepts.

As per GSM Arena, Canvas is rolling out globally to all Gemini and Gemini Advanced users in all languages. Users can try it by selecting Canvas in the prompt bar.

These new features demonstrate Google's commitment to innovation and enhancing the user experience. With Audio Overview and Canvas, Gemini targets to revolutionize the way we interact with documents and coding projects. (ANI)